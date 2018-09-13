Supporters of longtime West Side girls basketball coach Rod Fisher did not present a petition to reinstate him to the Indiana Distressed Units Appeal Board on Thursday morning as originally planned.
Fisher's supporters had said they planned to submit a petition at the 9 a.m. DUAB meeting in Indianapolis.
Fisher's wife, Linda Bonner-Fisher, claimed in an email that the DUAB would not let the group speak and that the group would submit a petition electronically in “a couple of days.” As of Thursday evening, Bonner-Fisher had not clarified who claimed the board would not hear the appeal.
Courtney Schaafsma, the DUAB executive director, wrote in an email that the board had no contact with the group supporting Fisher.
“DUAB has not had any communication with the petitioners nor has DUAB provided any feedback on whether they would have been able to present at today’s DUAB meeting,” Schaafsma wrote Thursday.
Schaafsma also wrote that Indiana law requires any electronic petitions appealing decisions of the emergency manager be submitted to the county auditor's office. Peggy Hinckley serves as the emergency manager for the Gary Community School Corp.
DUAB oversees the state-appointed emergency manager that's operated Gary schools for the past 13 months.
Fisher learned of his fate in an email from West Side principal Marcus Muhammad on Sept. 5. Muhammad informed Fisher that West Side would hire Shanee' Butler as the new coach, bringing an end to Fisher's 35-year tenure. In the days since, a group including parents, former players and colleagues of Fisher have circulated petitions supporting Fisher, including one on Change.org.