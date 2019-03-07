Four Region players were named Indiana All-Stars on Thursday, with additional local flavor on the coaching staff.
Marquette Catholic's Emma and Sophia Nolan, Michigan City's Hannah Noveroske and LaPorte's Riley Ott will all play against the Kentucky All-Stars on June 7 in Louisville, Kentucky, and June 8 in Indianapolis. Crown Point head coach Chris Seibert will join those four as an assistant coach.
The Nolan twins led Marquette Catholic to its second straight Class 1A state championship — Emma Nolan led the Blazers with 19.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while Sophia Nolan added 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.
Noveroske scored 21.9 points per game for Michigan City as the Wolves went 20-5 and finished as DAC and Class 4A Merrillville Sectional runners-up. Wolves coach Mike Megyese said Noveroske owns a 4.2 GPA and "is one of the best that's ever come through Michigan City."
Ott, a "hard-working, dedicated player," according to LaPorte coach Rob Walker, poured in 17.2 points per game for the Slicers and led the team in scoring, assists and steals averages.
Seibert coached Crown Point to one of the state's biggest turnarounds, as the Bulldogs went from 13-11 in 2017-18 to 28-1 with a semistate appearance this past season.
"I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be one of the coaches for the Senior Indiana All-Star Team," Seibert wrote in a text message to The Times. "The history and tradition of these games is something that every basketball fan in Indiana is very proud of."