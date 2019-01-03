UNION MILLS — For a proud girls basketball program like South Central, the last two seasons seemed out of place.
After four straight PCC regular-season championships and three straight conference tournament titles, the Satellites posted two consecutive losing seasons. Now, South Central is one win away from another regular-season title thanks to its 42-38 comeback win over Hebron on Thursday.
What's the difference this season? Abbie Tomblin, for one. The freshman guard led South Central with 13 points and ignited the Satellites when it looked like Hebron had control.
“I've gotta give credit to Abbie Tomblin, who as a freshman came out and took over in the second half,” South Central coach Wes Bucher said. “I know she's excited, but I'm beyond elated for her too."
With Morgan Township, Boone Grove and LaCrosse all losing significant production from last year's senior classes, this season's PCC race appeared fairly open before the season. South Central saw that, and Bucher said adding Tomblin has made a huge difference.
Thanks to Tomblin, Bucher said junior wing Amber Wolf can slide off the ball rather than play point guard. Tomblin's experience with her travel team, the NWI Thunder, prepared her to step in right away. Even before the season, her teammates noticed: Junior guard Faith Biggs said she isn't surprised by Tomblin's poise considering her basketball background.
When South Central failed to score in the second quarter and fell behind by 12 points, Bucher emphasized the need to attack the hoop. The Satellites' only varsity freshman obliged, opening the second half with a layup and scoring seven points in the first four minutes of the third quarter.
“He made sure to be specific and tell us to keep driving, to keep drawing the fouls, to try to get them in foul trouble, which that ended up happening,” Tomblin said. “I realized … it's not good to force up shots, but barrel in there and you'll get to the basket.”
Hebron (11-6, 4-2 PCC) has engineered its own turnaround this season thanks to the league's top offense at 55.3 points per game entering Thursday. The Lady Hawks built their lead thanks to defense, however, switching from man-to-man to a 2-3 zone that flummoxed South Central (13-4, 5-1 PCC).
Lady Hawks guard Katlyn Cherry picked apart South Central's defense for 11 points and 12 free-throw attempts, but Tomblin limited her late. South Central took the lead for good on Tomblin's pull-up jumper in transition with 2:39 remaining, and the Satellites staved off Hebron with a Lexy Wade layup and two free throws from Wolf.
As Tomblin approached the free-throw line with 2.8 seconds left and the crucial PCC win assured, one Satellites fan screamed, 'She's a freshman!' Tomblin hasn't simply exceeded expectations this season — as South Central's third-leading scorer at 7.6 points per game, she'll be a key factor in the Satellites' bid for conference supremacy.
“It's exciting to be back in that realm,” Bucher said. “Offensively, sometimes we don't follow through, but our defense this year, our average is (37.0) points, and we're sitting right there. Even tonight against a team that drove the ball so well, we still kept to our average … That's something where, if we keep that going, we've got a good shot this year.”