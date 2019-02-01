GRIFFITH — Dustin Nelson makes sure his voice is heard.
The Griffith girls basketball coach was often the loudest person in the gym when the Panthers took on Hammond in the opening round of the Class 3A Griffith Sectional.
Whether the Wildcats made or missed a shot, his game plan remained the same — pressure at all times. Griffith lived in the passing lanes and hounded Hammond's ball-handlers to come up with several steals for breakaway layups.
"STAY UP," Nelson yelled throughout the game. "STAY UP. STAY UP."
The Panthers' relentless defensive approach helped them jump out to a quick 9-0 lead and pull away for an 86-33 victory.
"With the week that we had with the winter storm we lost some practices," Nelson said. "I really wanted to create some energy off of the press and just get up and after them."
Griffith only practiced on Thursday, and the team's rustiness was on display early on with a slew of missed layups. But as the game wore on, Nelson believes the Panthers showed what type of team they can be.
Ariel Esquivel was one of five Griffith players to reach double figures in scoring in the wire-to-wire win. She scored 16 points and converted a pair of and-1s in the first half, but her most exciting play came in the third quarter. With her team leading 50-19, Esquivel dribbled up the court and shook her defender with a quick crossover.
Before the rest of the defense could react, she dribbled down the center of the lane for a wide open layup, and the home crowd approved. Several Panthers fans let out a collective "Oooooh" when she showed off her quick handle and even more chimed in when she pushed her team's lead up to 33 points.
"She started coming up on me," Esquivel said. "I was thinking, 'Well, my shot is off, so one way to get points is to go to the basket.' So I just drove and put my head down and went."
Julissa Hamm also had a big night for Griffith. The sophomore missed a few early shots in the paint but continued to attack the basket. She finished with 17 points and drew several fouls on fast breaks to help the Panthers seize control of the game and make sure Hammond (4-9) never recovered.
Last season, Griffith finished 6-18 and lost 67-30 to Lighthouse in its sectional-opener. Hamm scored just four points in the 37-point loss and remembers how disappointed she was with the conclusion of her freshman campaign.
This year Griffith (12-11) is moving on and will face Gavit on Saturday in the semifinals. The Panthers edged the Gladiators 64-62 during a regular-season meeting on Jan. 8.
"We have a chip on our shoulder, definitely," Hamm said. "To go and do something better. Some people say we may not win sectionals and that just gives us more strength to want to win."
The Panthers' 86 points were a season high, and if one shot summed up their scoring outburst, Cierra Pipkins provided it. Midway through the fourth quarter, the freshman eluded one defender with a pump fake and then attempted a step back 3-pointer with another defender closing in on her.
The shot banked in off of the backboard, and while Pipkins ran back on defense, she looked at her bench and shrugged. Nelson acknowledged that his team had one of its best outings of the season, but more than anything his satisfaction simply came from keeping the season alive.
"The points are just a byproduct of working hard," Nelson said. "As long as we score more than the other team, I'm happy."