WHEATFIELD — The calculated move happens so abruptly that it almost seems instinctive.
Kankakee Valley senior wing Sarah Martin catches the ball out of the half-court offense and squares up a Morgan Township defender. She has a decision to make and isn’t wasting time with it.
The Cherokees player opposite her is a small, quick guard. Martin pivots on her left foot, jab-steps with her right to get the defender off-balance and then blows by down the left side to get into the lane, where she converts on a layup near the rim.
Next.
“She’s kind of a matchup problem,” Kankakee Valley first-year head coach Doug Nelson said after his Kougars’ 52-35 win against Morgan Twp. on Saturday. “Tonight, she had someone smaller on her, so she muscled up and went through her. She’s got a good understanding of the game and can read the situation and know what play to make.”
This type of scoring isn’t new for Martin, a 5-foot-9 standout who can defend both guards and posts. She’s averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game on the young season and has serious interest in joining Indiana University Northwest’s women’s basketball team next season.
Martin creates issues each time she touches the ball. The latest development in her game is a fine-tuned repertoire of moves she makes out of a triple-threat stance that she spent the offseason working on under Nelson’s tutelage.
“(Nelson) was a big part of teaching me that, and I think it’s helping a lot,” Martin said. “He told me to catch the ball and wait. So while I’m holding the ball I’ve got to watch the other girl and see where I can take her. She’ll show me what to do. I’m using it more and more.”
Martin began the 2018-19 season as Kankakee Valley’s leading returning offensive threat on a team that starts five seniors and she has played as-advertised thus far. Her most dominant outing to date was a 38-point display in a win against Oregon-Davis in which she made 16 of 18 field-goal tries.
Those shots fall more easily when she’s around the rim. Martin’s jab steps to create open running room into the lane coupled with a serviceable jumper make her one of the tougher guards in the Region.
“She just breaks away from people,” Nelson said. “She plays at different speeds, and everything she does is with a purpose. She has a reason for everything she does.”
While Martin’s basketball IQ and athleticism stand out on the floor, Nelson said what separates her as a player is the work ethic fans won’t see. He joked after Kankakee Valley won its fourth game in eight days that Martin would probably head straight to the weight room to work out.
Basketball is her escape.
“It’s what I just love to do,” Martin said. “If I’m having a bad day after school or practice I’ll just go home and shoot.”
Martin hopes to have a college decision made in the coming weeks. She’s leaning toward IU Northwest because of her relationship with the basketball staff and the opportunity to study nursing. It fits her long-term and short-term goals.
For now, she’s still getting a read on that situation, just like she reads a defender. As soon as she’s got her mind made up she’ll make her move.
“She’s so humble and quiet that we’re still trying to get her to take more,” Nelson said. “But we’re learning what a good shot is and a bad shot is and are working on getting the most out of what she can do. But I’m glad she’s on our side.”