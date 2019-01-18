PORTER TWP. — With its four participants touting a combined 50-28 record entering Friday, the Porter County Conference Tournament semifinals promised a night full of the best competition the league can offer.
The finals could be even better. Hebron edged Boone Grove and South Central dispatched Kouts to set up a rematch of the down-to-the-wire thriller on Jan. 3 that the Satellites won 42-38.
Cherry hits 1,000 career points as Hebron advances
Hebron senior guard Katlyn Cherry knew she score her 1,000th career point on Friday against Boone Grove. The feeling once she jumped a passing lane and converted a layup at the other end to hit the mark, however, didn't disappoint.
“I went for that steal, and as I was going up, I thought about it,” Cherry said. “It was just an amazing feeling to have that experience.”
Cherry teared up as Hebron athletic director John Steinhilber stood near mid-court at halftime of the Lady Hawks' win 54-46 over Boone Grove, handing her a commemorative ball and a big hug.
Not many players score 1,000 career points. Cherry doubted she would hit the mark, considering she needed more than 300 points this season. Her support system always believed.
“Coach (Doug) Godbolt said something to me my junior year about how I could get it, and that's when it started,” Cherry said. “But my senior year, my mom and dad really pushed me. … It worked out in the end.”
Cherry teamed with junior center Kyra Stater to build a first-half lead over the hosts, as Stater carved out room under the hoop and finished contested layups over outstretched Wolves' arms. Three inches taller than any player on Boone Grove's roster, Stater used her size to control the rebounding battle on both ends.
Stater even scored on the move, as Godbolt called plays where she could gather momentum and catch the ball as she rolled to the rim. Her scoring punch helped the Lady Hawks take a 26-19 advantage into halftime.
“We kind of felt coming in that if we could keep (Stater) inside and get her the ball that she could do well,” Godbolt said. “At first, we didn't push the ball like I wanted to. ... Then again, with a game like this, 2005 was the last time they've been to the PCC championship — we haven't won it since 2002 — so I know the nerves were there.”
Stater didn't slow down in the second half en route to a team-high 20 points. She blocked multiple shots on one possession early in the third quarter before pulling down a contested rebound that led to a layup for Allison Hano, then finished through contact for a basket and the foul the next time down the court.
Boone Grove made a move early in the fourth quarter with six straight points, but the Wolves never got it going from outside and didn't get many second-chance opportunities. Madie Pfister led the Boone Grove with 17 points despite struggling through foul trouble — in all, four Wolves fouled out.
“I'm very proud of my team,” Boone Grove coach Linda Eleftheri said. “I'll tell you what: They played 'til the very end and kept going. They didn't stop. You can't ask any more out of the kids.”
Satellites use defense to launch past Kouts
On Nov. 29, Kouts took South Central to the wire in Union Mills as Faith Biggs willed the Satellites to a double-overtime victory. A month-and-a-half later, South Central looks like a new team.
The Satellites' 1-3-1 zone consistently befuddles opposing ball-handles, as coach Wes Bucher has cranked up the trapping since early in the season. Freshman point guard Abbie Tomblin continues to grow on both ends of the court, and junior wing Amber Wolf remains an all-around force.
All those factors added up to a 55-33 win in the rematch against the Fillies, as the round-robin-leading Satellites will play for the tournament title, as well.
“We're definitely improving,” Bucher said. “We started off real slow tonight and still ended up with 55. I think the one thing we've done a much better job of is buying into a commitment to defense.”
Bucher estimated his team didn't take its draw its first offensive foul of the season until the 10th game, and now the Satellites have evolved into a team that hustles and scraps. Without a true center on the roster, it's extra important to step in and take charges, which the Bucher said the Satellites do about two times per game.
That change in mentality has helped The Times No. 8 Satellites roll out the PCC's second-best scoring defense at 37.3 points allowed per game entering Friday. At 15-5 overall and 5-1 in PCC round-robin play, South Central can go a long way toward sealing its status as the league's top team with a win on Saturday.
“I was looking at the (Times Top 10) rankings and looking at it like, 'This is crazy coming from last season, when we didn't even have a winning season,” Wolf said. “Now, beating all these teams we were losing to last year, it feels amazing.”
Kouts had an answer for South Central's zone early, as the Fillies used their own 1-3-1 as well as 2-3 and 1-2-2 zones to slow down the Satellites for the first quarter-and-a-half.
Eventually, however, the South Central broke through. Skyler Wildfong scored five points in an 11-2 South Central run to end the first half and sparked the Satellites on defense.
“She gets big boards,” Wolf said. “I am so impressed with her. She's got hops. Especially to have a rebounder — when our shots aren't falling, we can count on her down low.”
Senior center Claire Cochran scored five straight points to get Kouts back in the game midway through the third quarter, providing a boost off the bench that coach Ron Kobza said she has given throughout the season. Junior forward Morgan Kobza led Kouts with eight points, and McKenna Magura added seven.
The Satellites responded to Cochran's individual run by pushing their lead up to 20 in the fourth, after which Tomblin and Wolf subbed out of the game to a standing ovation from the red and navy-clad crowd behind the bench.