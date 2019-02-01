NORTH JUDSON — For more than two months this season, Hebron girls basketball coach Doug Godbolt would hate walking into the locker room at halftime.
The Hawks would be getting into an offensive rhythm in the first half or playing stifling defense in the opening two quarters only to get into the locker room and watch it all fall apart in the third quarter. Figuring out how to carry momentum into the second half became Godbolt’s goal for the latter stage of the season and Hebron now has it figured out at the right time.
The Hawks outscored Boone Grove 14-2 in the third quarter Friday night and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A North Judson Sectional with a 62-39 win over the Wolves.
“We always dreaded halftime, because we’d get all this momentum in the first half and then we’d come out just dormant. We couldn’t do anything right in the third quarter,” Godbolt said. “It really started during the Porter County Conference tournament that we figured out how to play in the third quarter. They started realizing that you need to play four full quarters of basketball to be considered a good team.”
Hebron senior Allison Hano scored seven of her 16 points in the third quarter and the 5-foot-10 forward added a game-high 12 rebounds. Hano came into the game averaging 13.9 rebounds per game.
“The third quarter has been where we’ve struggled this season,” Hano said. “At the beginning of the year, we just couldn’t get it going. It was important for us tonight to try and put them away in the third quarter.”
Boone Grove senior star Kate Pfister was a big reason why the third quarter became a key moment in the game.
Pfister, who led the Wolves with 14 points and four steals, picked up her fourth foul with 2:23 left in the second quarter and didn’t re-enter the game until the start of the fourth quarter. The Wolves went from trailing by two possessions to being down 20 points when Pfister finally re-entered.
Katlyn Cherry scored a game-high 22 points and had seven assists to lead the Hawks.
It was Cherry that truly seized the moment when Pfister went out, scoring multiple baskets late in the second quarter and then dishing out a number of assists in the third quarter.
“It was definitely a huge advantage for us when Kate went out with her fourth foul,” Cherry said. “We all know how great of a player she is and we had to really pull away when she was on the bench.”
The Hawks (16-7) will take on North Judson in Saturday’s second semifinal game.
The Bluejays (19-3) have lost three games this year by a combined seven points, including a 45-43 loss to defending Class A champion Marquette Catholic.
Hebron traveled to North Judson on Dec. 19 and fell 54-49 in a game that Cherry called “one of our best that we played this season.” Godbolt knows the Hawks will have to do it again to have a chance against sophomore star Lillian Frasure and her North Judson teammates.
“If that game was another minute longer, we could’ve won,” Godbolt said. “We’re going to have to play the perfect game for four quarters and our girls know that. To win this tournament, someone is going to have to beat North Judson.”