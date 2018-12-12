GARY — One thing outgoing Bowman Academy coach O’Keisha Howard instilled in her girls was a strong sense of community, giving back and looking out for one another in Gary.
Junior Faith Haggard said the Eagles will keep that family atmosphere within the team.
“Absolutely, no matter what we have to stay together,” she said. “We have to stay as a team because that’s the only thing that’s driving us right now.”
Howard resigned on Monday to devote more time to her own family, and former Lighthouse coach Thomas Smith assumed head coaching duties at Bowman on Tuesday.
Senior point guard Daryan Bryant said her main goal is to keep the team focused, work hard and push everyone to get better.
That comes as no surprise to Howard, who said Bryant and Haggard are the leaders on the court.
“Faith is our defensive leader on the team,” said Howard, who was 22-30 in two-plus seasons. “She controls the defense. She gets a lot of steals and she’s the tempo of our defense.
“Daryan is our point guard, and I taught her about being a leader and about being a second coach on the floor. She’s taken that role, and she has done great.”
Basketball wasn’t the only focal point for Bowman (4-5) under Howard, who got the team involved in her church, First Baptist Church of Gary, doing clothing giveaways, a fundraising walk to help provide a roof for a sister church in Africa, putting together food baskets and serving breakfasts.
“I have them give to the community because you’ve got to give to receive, and it teaches you character,” Howard said.
Bryant said helping the Gary community is always imperative.
“You never know what somebody is going through,” she said. “The words that you can give to them, no matter if it’s a pair of socks, a jacket or anything. Anything can help anybody (even) words. You never know, just a ‘Hi’ and a smile can make somebody’s day. It’s really important to me.”
Bowman athletics director Arthur Haggard said Howard is going to be missed.
“I just wished everything could’ve worked out for her, but I know that she has a bright future ahead of her,” he said. “She gave us three great years. We wish her the best in all her endeavors.
“The girls love her, and she worked hard. She made sure the kids gave back to the community. She wasn’t just a basketball coach, she was a giver.”
Faith Haggard said she’s expecting a smooth transition with Smith.
“I hope from now on we’ll gain a new and maybe even better experience with our new coach coming forward,” she said.
Bryant said she butted heads with Howard her sophomore year, Howard’s first season as head coach.
“We really didn’t see eye-to-eye too much,” she said. “We pushed through. She always guided me in the right direction no matter what. It was tough for me because I was very hard-headed, but she was always there for me, and she guided me the right way.”
Howard helped her become a leader and Bryant is following in her footsteps.
“In high school and college, she played the same position, and she told me everything she did,” Bryant said. “She told me, ‘Listen to me, and you’ll make it.’”
It’s all part of being a member of the Bowman family, and hopefully they’ll reap the rewards on the hardwood. Bryant said their goal is to win the sectional
“If we stick together, play together and work hard as we’ve been doing, for the rest of the season, we have a great chance for getting out of sectionals this year,” Faith Haggard said.