Big picture: Bowman Academy gave girls basketball coach O’Keisha Howard a going-away gift with a resounding 58-16 victory over host Roosevelt on Monday on Ron Heflin Court. Howard, in her third year at the helm of the Eagles, is resigning her coaching position for personal reasons and Monday’s win over the Panthers was her final game.
“If it’s a choice between family and basketball,” said Howard, who finished with a 22-30 record at Bowman. "Basketball is my love and my family is my heart, so I’ve got to take some time out and better my family."
Bowman led from start to finish, enjoying leads of 12-3, 35-9 and 50-16 at the quarter stops.
Senior point guard Daryan Bryan pumped in 13 points to lead Bowman, which had five players in double figures. Senior Kelmetria Sistrunk and junior Faith Haggard each had 11 points, while senior Jasmine Adams and freshman Derriuana Woodson added 10 apiece.
“It was a very emotional game,” Haggard said. “(Coach Howard) has been with me since my freshman year. She believed in me when nobody else did.”
Howard will continue to teach physical education at Bowman.
Turning point: Leading 12-3 after the first quarter, Bowman held Roosevelt to just six points in the second quarter while it scored 23 points to take a commanding 35-9 halftime advantage.
Bowman player of the game: Haggard - In addition to posting a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, she was the defensive stopper, collecting seven steals.
Roosevelt player of the game: Tayeal Malone - She was a strong inside presence for the Panthers, battling on the boards on both ends of the floor. Malone led Roosevelt with five points and 10 rebounds.
Quote: “She did a lot for the school, and she’s going to be missed,” said Arthur Haggard, Bowman's athletics director and the father of Faith Haggard.
Beyond the box score: Effective Tuesday, Howard will be replaced by Thomas Smith, who coached at Lighthouse from 2014-18, winning three sectional titles.
“They have a lot of talent and a lot to give,” said Howard, who said the group is starting to meld into a fluid team. “Whoever coaches them, I think they’ve got a great group of girls. They’re going to go far.”
Up next: Rich South at Bowman (4-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday; Roosevelt (1-7) at Trinity-at-Greenlawn, TBA Saturday.