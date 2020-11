Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Duneland Athletic Conference in 2020-21

What you should know: Star forward Trinity Thompson, a Northern Kentucky commit, was selected as an Indiana Junior All-Star last season. She will lead the way for the Wolves as they look to bounce back from a winless DAC showing in 2019-20.

Portage Indians

What you should know: The Indians have been shut down until Nov. 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic. When they return, first-year coach Jovanny Gonzalez will have the chance to guide perhaps the most balanced team in the Region.