Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Great Lakes Athletic Conference

Gavit Gladiators

What you should know: The Gladiators feel like they’re playing with house money in the school’s final year. LaSalle and Brown spent most of the offseason in the YMCA gym and are improved players.

Hammond Wildcats

What you should know: The Wildcats haven’t been over .500 since 2009 and lost a lot of production to graduation. There’s no time for players to adjust to new roles as the schedule is front-loaded with games against Valparaiso, EC Central and West Side among the first five.