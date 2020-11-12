Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Great Lakes Athletic Conference

Clark Pioneers
Coach: Okeisha Howard, second season.
Last season: 3-20 (0-5 GLAC).
2020 postseason: Lost 40-29 to Hammond in the sectional opener.
Top returning players: F Destiny Johnson, Sr.
What you should know: It’s the final season in Robertsdale before Hammond schools consolidate next year. The Pioneers will be led by Johnson, a senior bruiser they hope can dominate the paint.
EC Central
Coach: Eric Kundich, 13th season.
Last season: 10-12 (5-0).
2020 postseason: Lost 57-38 to Lake Central in the sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Jamiya Watkins, So. (9.5 ppg), G Jada Bullard, Jr. (4.7 ppg), G/F Katiyana Lopez, Sr.
What you should know: Last year’s leading scorer, Persia Casey, moved to Texas but Cardinals got Katiyana Lopez back from an ACL injury that cost her her junior season. Kundich hopes to use 2020 to gain experience for some promising underclassmen.
Gavit Gladiators
Coach: Alana Anderson, fifth season.
Last season: 3-21 (2-3).
2020 postseason: Lost 70-30 to Calumet in the sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Brianna LaSalle, Sr. (2.7 ppg), G Ja'Mya Brown, Sr. (1.8 ppg).
What you should know: The Gladiators feel like they’re playing with house money in the school’s final year. LaSalle and Brown spent most of the offseason in the YMCA gym and are improved players.
Hammond Wildcats
Coach: Eundee Kyles, sixth season.
Last season: 4-19 (1-4).
2020 postseason: Lost 58-24 to Lighthouse in the sectional semifinal.
What you should know: The Wildcats haven’t been over .500 since 2009 and lost a lot of production to graduation. There’s no time for players to adjust to new roles as the schedule is front-loaded with games against Valparaiso, EC Central and West Side among the first five.
Morton Governors
Coach: Deandre Williams, third season.
Last season: 6-17 (3-2).
2020 postseason: Lost 57-16 to Merrillville in the sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Samya Gardner, Sr., F Cymphani Carey, Sr., G Dontayvvia Stewart, Jr., F Anyah Carpenter, Jr.
What you should know: Gardner is the primary scorer who’s already dropped 20 points twice in the first three games this season. But Williams says the aim is to create offensive opportunities for everyone with an aggressive defense.
West Side Cougars
Coach: Shanee’ Butler, third season.
Last season: 5-17 (4-1).
2020 postseason: Lost 66-40 to Munster in the sectional opener.
Top returning players: F Sarah Burton, Jr., F Exsencia Cloma, So., G Antwaniya McDonald, Sr.
What you should know: West Side took a step back last season after winning 16 games or more for 14 consecutive years. Burton will be the catalyst for a team that Butler says needs to remain disciplined.
