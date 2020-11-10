Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Greater South Shore Conference in 2020-21

Bishop Noll Warriors
Coach: Vanita Golston, 10th season.
Last season: 11-15 (5-2 Greater South Shore Conference).
2020 postseason: Lost 63-58 to Andrean in a Class 2A sectional championship.
Top returning players: G Courtney Blakely (23.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.9 spg), G Rose Fuentes (12.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.8 spg).
What you should know: Last season, the Warriors failed to win a sectional title for the first time in six years. Senior guards Courtney Blakely and Rose Fuentes will try to help their program renew its playoff dominance.
Calumet Warriors
Coach: Chris York, first season.
Last season: 11-12 (2-5 GSSC).
2020 postseason: Lost 52-51 to Lighthouse in a Class 3A sectional final.
Top returning players: G/F Jasmine Barker (11.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.5 bpg), F Alexia Hall (8.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.0 bpg).
What you should know: The Warriors went through two coaches last season and will look for some stability under new coach Chris York. He was hired in July and has had previous coaching experience at Hanover Central and Wheeler.
Griffith Panthers
Coach: Ken Anderson, first season.
Last season: 15-9 (5-2 GSSC).
2020 postseason: Lost 47-38 to Calumet in a Class 3A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G/F Julissa Hamm (13.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 spg), G Marisa Esquivel (11.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.3 spg), G Ariel Esquivel (11.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg).
What you should know: New coach Ken Anderson, who was hired in September, said he wants the Panthers to move a lot more on offense and defense. If the team is able to adapt to his high-tempo style of play, Griffith should have a say in the GSSC title race.
Hanover Central Wildcats
Coach: Luis Roldan, fifth season.
Last season: 15-9 (5-2 GSSC).
2020 postseason: Lost 57-25 to Knox in a Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Nevaeh Govert (9.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg), F/C Julia Blue (8.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.2 bpg), F Star Sanchez (4.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg).
What you should know: The Wildcats return three starters in seniors Nevaeh Govert, Julia Blue and Star Sanchez. Blue stands 6-foot-1 and should be a formidable post presence for her team.
Lake Station Eagles
Coach: Rudy Chabes, second season.
Last season: 15-9 (7-0 GSSC).
2020 postseason: Lost 93-68 to Bishop Noll in a Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Taylor Austin (19.8 ppg, 4.5, rpg, 4.8 apg, 4.1 spg), G Nasiya Gause (13. 8 ppg, 4.6 rpg), G Darne Toney (8.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 spg).
What you should know: The Warriors, led by star senior Taylor Austin, are the defending GSSC champs. They'll have their work cut out for them in order to repeat as sophomore Darne Toney slowly returns to form after an ACL injury.
River Forest Ingots
Coach: Brad Redelman, second season.
Last season: 5-18 (1-6 GSSC).
2020 postseason: Lost 38-30 to Wheeler in a Class 3A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Aiyanie Troutman (3.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg), F Amya Hall (2.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg), F Abigail Purtee (1.8 ppg).
What you should know: The Ingots completed three practices before being temporarily shut down due to COVID-19, according to coach Brad Redelman. River Forest has since resumed team activities and will open its season at Clark on Friday.
Wheeler Bearcats
Coach: Amanda Gibson, second season.
Last season: 12-12 (1-6 GSSC).
2020 postseason: Lost 56-29 to Kankakee Valley in a Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Elena Giorgi (3.6 ppg), G Averi Wagoner (3.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.9 apg).
What you should know: The Bearcats will be without senior forward Rachel Johnson, who was the team's leading scorer last season. Johnson tore her ACL and MCL during a preseason scrimmage against Andrean, according to coach Amanda Gibson.
Whiting Oilers
Coach: Rick Gregory, sixth season.
Last season: 8-16 (2-5 GSSC).
2020 postseason: Lost 55-28 to Andrean in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Damia Ventura (4.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg), G Lea Zorich (4.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
What you should know: The Oilers' top two leading scorers from last season, Jenna Mercer and Abby Toth, have graduated. Whiting will try to make up for their absence by committee.
Gallery: 2A girls basketball sectional: Lake Station vs. Bishop Noll
