Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2020-21
GIRLS BASKETBALL | DAC PREVIEW

Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2020-21

girls basketball: Andrean/Whiting (copy)

Dyamond Blair, left, is one of the leading players for Andrean this season.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Andrean 59ers

Coach: Tony Scheub, 9th year.

Last season: 15-13 (2-3 NCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 46-39 to Bremen in the regional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Dyamond Blair (13.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg), G/F Julia Schutz (11.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg), G Tori Allen (9.1 ppg, 4.1 apg), Lauren Colon (5.1 ppg).

What you should know: Andrean brings back a lot of experience, losing only one starter and bringing back almost all the scoring from a year ago. Blair, Schutz and Allen are a potent offensive trio.

Highland Trojans

Coach: Chris Tomcsi, 3rd year.

Last season: 9-14 (1-4 NCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 42-34 to Lake Central in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: C Chloe Churilla (8.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg), G Payton Reid (3.4 ppg), Bri Flores (2.7 ppg).

What you should know: The sophomore and freshman classes played a lot of minutes last season, which is especially important with Lauren Wilson and Audrey Vanderhoek not returning due to injury. Reid and Flores will need to play larger roles.

Hobart Brickies

Coach: Tim Feddeler, 4th year.

Last season: 10-14 (0-5 NCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 70-36 to Valparaiso in the sectional opener.

Top returning players: G Asia Donald (12.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Lexi Williams (7.3 ppg, 4 rpg).

What you should know: Asia Donald will make the Brickies go. She’s a potent scorer who looks to distribute more as a sophomore.

Kankakee Valley Kougars

Coach: Doug Nelson, 3rd year.

Last season: 14-11 (4-1 NCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 38-33 to Knox in the sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Lilly Toppen (9.7 ppg), F Taylor Schoonveld (7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg).

What you should know: The Kougars are young, with only one senior in Courtney Fox. Freshmen will be asked to play major minutes but Nelson says he has a coachable team that will improve over time.

Lowell Red Devils

Coach: Kelly Chavez, 5th year.

Last season: 14-9 (3-2 NCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 54-26 to Chesterton in the sectional opener

Top returning players: G Kaylee Chavez (8.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg), F Jordan Yuhasz (7.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg), G Alee Eaker (3.8 ppg).

What you should know: Kaylee Chavez will move to the two and Eaker will take over the starting point guard role in an effort to create more offense. There’s not a lot of size but the Devils are quick and athletic.

Munster Mustangs

Coach: Jim Davidson, 9th year.

Last season: 22-6 (5-0 NCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 48-47 to LaPorte in the regional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Aleena Mongerie (11.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.7 apg), F Holly Kaim (10.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg), G Kayla Ziel (1.7 spg), F Nikki Sullivan (3.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg).

What you should know: The returning conference champs lost Sara Zabrecky and cousin, Emily, to graduation, but return Mongerie, who missed most of last season with injury, along with Kaim, Sullivan and Ziel. The Mustangs should be a tough out come tourney time.

