Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Northwest Crossroads Conference in 2020-21

Last season: 14-9 (3-2 NCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 54-26 to Chesterton in the sectional opener

Top returning players: G Kaylee Chavez (8.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg), F Jordan Yuhasz (7.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg), G Alee Eaker (3.8 ppg).

What you should know: Kaylee Chavez will move to the two and Eaker will take over the starting point guard role in an effort to create more offense. There’s not a lot of size but the Devils are quick and athletic.

Munster Mustangs

Coach: Jim Davidson, 9th year.

Last season: 22-6 (5-0 NCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 48-47 to LaPorte in the regional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Aleena Mongerie (11.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.7 apg), F Holly Kaim (10.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg), G Kayla Ziel (1.7 spg), F Nikki Sullivan (3.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg).