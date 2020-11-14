 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls basketball is back: Scouting the others
alert urgent
GIRLS BASKETBALL | OTHERS PREVIEW

Girls basketball is back: Scouting the others

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Trinity Barnes -- Lighthouse

Lighthouse junior Trinity Barnes returns after leading her team to a sectional title last season.

 Provided

21st Century Cougars

Coach: LaTysha Sanders, second season.

Last season: 2-14.

2020 postseason: Lost 70-12 to Morgan Township in the Class A sectional semifinal.

What you show know: The Cougars won two of their final six regular-season games last season and Sanders is back to provide stability for a program that has yet to eclipse five victories in a season.

Bowman Academy Eagles

Coach: Antonio Taylor, second season.

Last season: 10-13.

2020 postseason: Lost 65-32 to Andrean in the Class 2A sectional quarterfinal.

Top returning players: Micale Dixon, Sr., G (8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Samaria Freeman, Jr., G (7.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Derriauna Woodson, Jr., F (3.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg).

What you show know: Antonio Taylor is back for his second stint with the Eagles after coaching the team to a 4-18 record in 2015-16. Taylor returns to Bowman after spending three years at 21st Century. Dixon and Freeman will have to shoulder the load after the graduation of Christian Haggard.

Covenant Christian Knights

Coach: Mike DeFries, first season.

Last season: 19-5.

2020 postseason: Lost 38-36 to Washington Township in the Class A sectional quarterfinal.

Top returning players: Skylar Bos, So., F/G (14.2 ppg, 4.5 apg, 4.3 spg); Sydnie Bakker, Sr., F (5.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg); Desiree Holmes, Sr., G (6.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg).

What you show know: Bos is one of the best young players in Northwest Indiana. The sophomore burst on the scene last year by scoring 341 points and grabbing 104 steals. Longtime Region coach Mike DeFries takes over the Knights this season.

Illiana Christian Vikings

Coach: Lisa Blocker, second season.

Last season: 9-16.

2020 postseason: The Vikings were not eligible for the postseason

Top returning players: Natalie Scott, Jr.

What you show know: The Vikings are eligible for IHSAA postseason competition for the first time in program history. Scott is the only returning player with varsity experience as Illiana Christian has a roster with five sophomores and two freshmen.

Lighthouse Lions

Coach: Tim Mays, third season.

Last season: 16-8.

2020 postseason: Lost 66-42 to Knox in Class 3A regional semifinal.

Top returning players: Trinity Barnes, Jr., G (21.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.7 apg); Prentciss Gates, Sr., G (18.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.0 spg); Iatia Poston, Jr., G/F (9.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 5.3 spg, 3.9 apg).

What you show know: The Lions return the bulk of their production from last season's sectional championship squad. Barnes and Gates are two of the most prolific scorers in the area while Poston is a havoc on the defensive end of the floor.

Marquette Blazers

Coach: Katie Collignon, fifth season.

Last season: 9-13.

2020 postseason: Lost 67-38 to Bishop Noll in the Class 2A sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: Ryleigh Grott, Sr., F (10.2 ppg, 10.5 rpg); Ana Blakely, Jr., G (5.3 ppg, 3.7 apg); Izabel Galindo, Sr., G/F (5.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Mary Kate Bobillo, Sr., G (3.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg).

What you show know: The Blazers went through a rebuilding year last season as the team was without former stars Emma and Sophia Nolan. The two-time defending state champions finished 9-13 and their four returning starters this year got a heap of experience. Fifth-year coach Katie Collignon is confident the team will be back making noise in the postseason.

North Newton Spartans

Coach: Jenny Spillers, second season.

Last season: 11-12.

2020 postseason: Lost 64-51 to South Central in the Class 2A sectional semifinals.

Top returning players: Mackendzie Dresbaugh, Sr., G (9.7 ppg, 2.3 apg, 3.3 spg); Cayci Ehlinger, Jr. G (5.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Grace Hollopeter, Jr., G (4.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.9 apg)

What you show know: The Spartans have endured two COVID-19 related stoppages this season and the program is currently on hold through the end of November.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts