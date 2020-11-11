 Skip to main content
Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Porter County Conference in 2020-21
GIRLS BASKETBALL | PCC PREVIEW

Girls basketball is back: Scouting the Porter County Conference in 2020-21

PCC girls basketball tournament semifinal: Morgan Township vs. Kouts

Morgan Township's Kassie Stanko, right, returns this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Boone Grove

Coach: Linda Eleftheri, 18th season.

Last season: 4-18 (0-7 PCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 60-41 to North Newton in Class 2A sectional quarterfinal.

Top returning players: Alexus Ecklund, Sr., G Madison Ward, Sr., F.

What you should know: The Wolves are looking to rebound after an uncharacteristic down season. Ecklund and Ward bring veteran leadership experience while sophomore Jaci Menard has the potential to become a breakout performer.

Hebron

Coach: Megan Goodan, 2nd season.

Last season: 5-17 (2-5 PCC)

2020 postseason: Lost 53-51 to Westville in Class 2A sectional quarterfinal.

Top returning players: Carsyn Ryan, Sr., G (7.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg); Olivia Pastrick, Jr., G (1.8 ppg); Stephanie Hano, Sr., F (1.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg).

What you should know: The Hawks lost six seniors from last season's team and return just three players with varsity experience. Second year coach Megan Goodan has gone about setting attainable goals for each practice or game that will give the Hawks some measurable accomplishments as the program continues to battle COVID-19.

Kouts

Coach: Ron Kobza, 13th season.

Last season: 17-6 (5-2 PCC)

2020 postseason: Lost 58-38 to Morgan Township in Class A sectional final.

Top returning players: Allison Capouch, So., G (15.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Lyndsey Kobza, Jr., F (6.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg); Lauryn Koedyker, So., F (4.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg).

What you should know: Capouch burst on the scene as one of the best players in the conference last season. Capouch was the only freshman to be named as an all-conference selection. The Fillies have a young core of talent and longtime coach Ron Kobza believes the group will only get better as the season goes on.

LaCrosse

Coach: Chris McGowen, 3rd season.

Last season: 10-14 (3-4 PCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 65-50 to Oregon-Davis in Class A sectional final.

Top returning players: Jersie Bartels, Jr., F (6.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg); Kaylee Welkie, Sr., G/F (5.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

What you should know: The Tigers will have a different brand of basketball this season as coach Chris McGowen is going from a lineup featuring five players that were 5-foot-10 or taller to a lineup where no one is taller than 5'9. Bartels and Welkie bring some experience while McGowen is excited about a talented freshmen class, headlined by Miranda Wozniak and Addie Gorski.

Morgan Township

Coach: Rick Budka, 2nd season at school, 11th overall.

Last season: 23-4 (7-0 PCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 62-46 to Pioneer in Class A regional final.

Top returning players: Sydney Good, Sr., G (7.7 ppg, 1.5 spg); Emma O'Brien, Sr., G (8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 apg); Kassie Stanko, Sr., F (9.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg).

What you should know: The Cherokees swept both the PCC round-robin and tournament championships last season and return seven varsity players this season. O'Brien finished in a tie for third among All-Conference honorees and the senior can do a little bit of everything on the court. Morgan Twp. will need to figure out a way to replace some scoring, as co-PCC Player of the Year Sahara Bee has graduated.

South Central

Coach: Wes Bucher, 4th season.

Last season: 21-8 (6-1 PCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 62-61 to Frankton in Class 2A semistate final.

Top returning players: Delanie Gale, Jr., G (9.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg); Olivia Marks, So., G/F (7.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg); Abigail Tomblin, Jr., G (11.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg).

What you should know: Much like Morgan Township, the Satellites will be looking to replace a co-PCC Player of the Year in Amber Wolf. South Central returns a deep lineup with Tomblin and Marks leading the way. Fourth-year coach Wes Bucher believes the Satellites will be reloading this season instead of rebuilding and the program still has the talent to make a deep postseason run.

Washington Township

Coach: Mike DeHaven, 5th season.

Last season: 10-13 (1-6 PCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 59-37 to Kouts in Class A sectional semifinal.

Top returning player: Mikaela Armstrong, Sr., F (10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 spg).

What you should know: The Senators don't have many options when it comes to filling out the scorebook this season. Washington Township has just five players in the program this month and hopes to get an injured freshman back in December. Armstrong will shoulder the scoring load this season while Lake Central transfer Addie Graf is also expected to be a force.

Westville

Coach: Grayce Roach, 1st season.

Last season: 15-7 (4-3 PCC).

2020 postseason: Lost 55-38 to North Judson in Class 2A sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: Ashley Hannon, Sr., F (6.4 ppg 3.3 rpg); Grace Weston, Jr., G/F (11.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 3.4 apg).

What you should know: Grayce Roach is hoping to bring some stability to a program that has had five coaches over the last seven years. Roach starred at Hobart before continuing her playing career at Indiana-Northwest. The first-year coach takes over a program that lost six seniors, but returns two key contributors in Weston and Hannon.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

