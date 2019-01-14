Big picture: The final score read E.C. Central 55, West Side 49, but in essence the home team's name could have been replaced on the scoreboard with one family name: Jackson.
Sisters Taiyanna and Tiara Jackson combined to score all but one of E.C. Central's points in a come-from-behind win Monday that saw the Cardinals erase a 12-point halftime deficit. Taiyanna Jackson, a senior signed with Mississippi, hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 79 seconds left to put her team up for good.
“That’s a special, special effort between the two of them,” E.C. Central head coach Eric Kundich said. “For them to do what they did is something else, especially Taiyanna. She’s a special talent and we feed off of her.”
Taiyanna Jackson finished with 37 points.
The combined effort from the Jackson sisters and a few key defensive stops down the stretch made up for 33 E.C. Central turnovers, 19 of which came in the first half.
Kundich blamed the early woes on it being a let-down game after the Cardinals beat Bishop Noll last week, but he added he was happy with the way his players responded after being kicked around a bit.
“It’s good to see we’re finding ways to win,” he said. “One thing I like about this team is they’re coming together as a family right now at the right time. They’re playing for one another, and that’s what you like to see as a coach.”
Turning point: With under two minutes left and her team trailing by one, Taiyanna Jackson blocked a layup effort by West Side senior Essence King to get E.C. Central going in transition. Taiyanna Jackson wound up getting fouled on the other end and hit two free throws to give the Cardinals a lead they’d never let go of.
East Chicago player of the game: Senior forward Taiyanna Jackson – She scored a game-high 37 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots. She dictated nearly everything E.C. Central did.
West Side player of the game: Junior guard Dash Shaw – Shaw scored a team-high 23 points in the losing effort for The Times' No. 6 team. She grabbed five rebounds and was a pest defensively all night.
Quote: “It was an exciting game to win,” Taiyanna Jackson said. “But we’re going to be humble because we know we can get better and can’t allow ourselves to get cocky over something like that when we can be better.”
Beyond the box score: Taiyanna Jackson was playing in front of Tony Greene, an Ole Miss assistant coach who was in the crowd.
Up next: Morton (0-15, 0-3) at E.C. Central (9-9, 2-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday; Portage (10-11, 2-4) at West Side (14-6, 4-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday