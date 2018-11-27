WHEATFIELD — Hannah Noveroske scored the first basket of the game for Michigan City, and on the very next play, she came up with a big block.
The denial started a fast break for the Wolves and ended with forward Trinity Thompson making a short jump shot off of the glass.
A few plays later, Noveroske scored again to extend Times No. 8 Michigan City's lead to six — jumping out to an 8-2 lead over No. 2 Kankakee Valley — and it was clear from the start that as the tallest player in the game, her 6-foot-5 presence would be felt on both ends of the court.
Noveroske finished the night with 20 points and several rejections but it wasn't enough to knock off the Kougars, who absorbed their opponent's strong outing and remained undefeated at home with a 67-53 victory.
"We did the best we could to guard (Noveroske)," coach Doug Nelson said. "Trying to push her off the block, that's hard to do. That's a big kid, and she's going division 1 so that's no fluke."
The Kougars (8-1) responded to their early deficit by going on an 18-4 run to close out the first quarter and take a 20-12 lead. Forward Kaylee Barrett scored eight straight points during that stretch, and forward Sarah Martin followed suit by knocking down two three-pointers. But despite the scoring outburst by the home team, Michigan City rallied to get back in the game, and kept it close the rest of the way.
Martin led all scorers with 24 points — shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 10-of-14 from the foul line — and was the main catalyst for Kankakee Valley on offense and defense. She lived in the passing lanes and came up with numerous steals for break-away layups, including a right-handed score just before the halftime horn.
"I had like a feeling of how much time was left," Martin said. "But I wasn't really sure. There were three people in front of me, and I just split them and laid it in and the buzzer went off. That was pretty dope."
Martin's last second bucket cut the deficient to one, as the Wolves (3-3) took a 30-29 lead into the break. Both teams traded baskets in the second half, but in the end it was the Kougars' relentless defense that led them to their sixth-straight victory.
Kankakee Valley outscored Michigan City 18-11 in the fourth quarter. And even when the Kougars didn't force a turnover, Martin helped keep the Wolves unsettled by deflecting many of their passes
"She made plays today," Nelson said. "And we expect that out of her. The last few games she was fighting a leg injury, but I thought she came to play today. We had other people help, but she was a big part of what we did."
Martin was one of four players to score in double figures for the Kougars. Barrett totaled 16 points, and guards Catherine Cavinder and Maddie Swart each chipped in with 10 points. Martin said she was proud of how Kankakee Valley's senior class performed, but added that it shouldn't come as a surprise.
"There's seven seniors on the team, and we've been playing with each other since the fifth grade," Martin said. "I think that plays a big part in our team chemistry, and we all have confidence in each other."