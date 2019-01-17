CROWN POINT — Kankakee Valley senior guard Catherine Cavinder is tough.
“Like a bull,” Kougars head coach Doug Nelson says.
Cavinder looks harmless enough. She’s a 5-foot-7 combo guard who’s also a standout runner for the Kankakee Valley track and field program. She’s second on the girls basketball team in scoring (8.4 points per game) and leads in per-game rebounding (5.4) assists (3.1) and steals (2.5).
But it’s that immeasurable toughness that Nelson says separates Cavinder from the pack.
“Girls think that they can go around her but they can’t,” Nelson said. “She’s just tough as nails.”
Cavinder shrugs off the compliments and says it’s less about toughness and more about worrying less.
Take for example her recovery from an ACL tear a couple of years ago. During a sectional game her sophomore year, Cavinder slowed herself up too quickly, hyperextended her left knee and wound up sidelined throughout the remainder of the summer.
Doctors cleared Cavinder to return to basketball in time for practice the following season. Cavinder said she remembers her teammates being more nervous and anxious than she was to get back out on the floor.
“All of my teammates were like, ‘Oh my God, are you nervous?’ But I wasn’t at all,” Cavinder said. “I had the same amount of confidence that my leg would work like it always has.”
Cavinder attacks things head on. It’s how she says she’s wired.
She plays off the ball more this year than she did last when she handled point guard duties and said that transition has been a work in progress. When she gets the ball in her hands and sniffs out an open lane to the rim she says she’s comfortable taking it regardless of whether or not there might be contact waiting for her.
Being aggressive isn’t optional. Cavinder wants to be on attack mode from the start.
“Whenever I’m aggressive, good things happen,” she said. “If I’m going to the hoop, I’m not going to do it halfway. I’m going all the way there.”
If anything, Nelson said he wants Cavinder to feed off her aggressive nature even more. He describes her as a great athlete who can score more than the numbers lead on. He asks her time and time again to look for more shots but her point guard mentality often gets in the way.
“We need her to be more of a threat,” Nelson said. “She can do it but just needs to do it more often.”
Cavinder stays the toughest on herself. Regardless of how she plays, she said the only way she’ll consider a game successful is if Kankakee Valley comes out with a win. From there, she’ll analyze what she could have done differently.
The regular season is winding down and Cavinder said her best basketball is still ahead of her. She added that the same is true for the entire Kougars team.
Kankakee Valley has the pieces to make a posteason run, Cavinder said, but it needs to prove it on the floor. Some of that might require scrapping and making plays out of nothing. If it does, she said she’ll be ready.
That’s what tough players do.
“We need her here if we want to win games,” Nelson said. “We’ve just got to get her to be her more.”