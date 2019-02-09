LAPORTE — Before each game, Kankakee Valley's girls basketball team mentally prepares itself in the locker room.
The Kougars don't sit in silence with earbuds in, focused inward. Instead, they have a dance party.
Usually, the Kougars play 2000s hits. Sometimes, country. For a group of seven seniors who played together for years even before high school, it's a way to let loose and have fun. It's these moments that they'll miss most after bowing out of the postseason in a 65-49 loss to Crown Point in Saturday's Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal.
“Every single moment I spent with them is my favorite moment,” senior guard Maddie Swart said. “They're just all my best friends in life — people I can rely in tough situations.”
Kougars coach Doug Nelson said the class of Swart, Sarah Martin, Catherine Cavinder, Kaylee Barrett, Carley DeKock, Taylor Miller and Aubrey Toppen touts a combined 4.0 grade point average, and its impact extends to the court. The seniors had scored 1,171 of Kankakee Valley's 1,505 points this season entering Saturday — just under 78 percent.
This postseason run marked the program's first back-to-back regional appearances since 1976 and 1977, complementing four straight Northwest Crossroads Conference titles. The Kougars did it with one of their sectional field's smallest enrollments, too.
Nelson said his team doesn't have overwhelming skill, and while Martin and Cavinder comprise a great back court duo, the Kougars ran up their 20-5 record without a dominant post player. They hope their success and gritty playing style will manifest themselves in more interest in basketball and a deep talent pool down the line.
“I think we've been going to the (younger) girls' practices, and everyone's been looking up to us,” Cavinder said. “Everyone just looks up to us and how we hustle and play, and how we all get along on the court.”
A pre-noon start didn't bother Crown Point at all, as it brought energy from the opening tip. The Bulldogs flustered Kankakee Valley with aggressive man-to-man defense and took a 10-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, threatening to blow out the Kougars.
“Usually in a game, there's an aggressor and a person that's a little passive,” Nelson said. “They were the aggressor early on, put us behind the 8-ball, and we were chasing ever since.”
KV tightened up its defense, however, and scrapped underneath the basket for tough hoops against a bigger Bulldogs frontcourt. Despite Martin's late arrival to the scoreboard — she led the team with 19 points but didn't score until late in the first quarter — the Kougars found themselves within six early in the second.
Crown Point used an 11-3 run to take a 33-19 lead into halftime, however, and pushed its lead up to 41-21 early in the third quarter. Kankakee Valley never got closer than 13, and Jessica Carrothers put the game to bed midway through the fourth when she drove right and flipped in an old-fashioned three-point play. Carrothers scored a game-high 28 points for the Bulldogs (27-0), who advanced to face undefeated Penn in Saturday night's title game.
With Cavinder having fouled out, Nelson pulled Martin and Barrett with 22.4 seconds left and greeted both on the sideline as Kougar fans behind the bench rose for a standing ovation.
“Their legacy – and we talked about it in (the locker room) — is very strong,” Nelson said. “We're gonna miss them, but you don't realize how badly you're gonna miss them until they're not there.”