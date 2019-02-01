MERRILLVILLE — Down nine points in the first half with its season on the line, the Times No. 3 Kankakee Valley girls basketball team could have panicked.
Instead, the Kougars rallied. Senior guard Sarah Martin scored 20 points and KV converted 24 of 41 free-throw attempts to survive with a 63-57 win over Valparaiso in the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional quarterfinals.
“We came out in the second half with a little bit better intensity,” Kankakee Valley coach Doug Nelson said. “They kind of smacked us in the nose. Mike Tyson said, 'Everyone's got a game plan until you get hit in the face.'”
One of the Region's top scoring guards, Martin draws much of the opponents' focus. As the Kougars' mounted their third-quarter comeback, however, their depth of options made the difference.
Junior guard Kailee Webster drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game 33-33 midway through the third, and senior guard Madeline Swart chipped in from behind the arc, as well. Swart knocked down a 3 and then drew a foul on another before making all three free throws to finish off a 15-2 run.
“I have played with all these girls ever since middle school,” Swart said. “I just want to have their back and not fail for them.”
Kankakee Valley couldn't hold onto the ball in the first half, as Valparaiso deflected passes, knocked the ball loose from ball-handlers and got out in transition. Kiana Oelling led Valparaiso with 14 points and helped cap a 10-0 first-quarter run by saving the ball while falling out of bounds, lobbing a pass to Sarah Douglas for an easy fast-break layup.
Swart brought her team back within one possession with a quick-strike layup to end the first quarter after a missed Valparaiso free throw, and Martin gave KV the lead with a 3-pointer to open the second.
Valparaiso didn't flinch, though. The Vikings used an 11-1 run to re-take control, although Kankakee Valley cut Valparaiso's lead to a manageable 24-20 at half.
“I think we came out not tentative,” Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said. “We've kind of been on a roller coaster ride this season with how we were playing. I thought we really came to play tonight.”
Both offenses started slowly in the third quarter before the Kougars erupted, but Valparaiso (9-14) didn't fold. The Vikings re-took the lead with just over two minutes to play and almost had a look at the hoop after breaking the Kougars' press, but Swart deflected a pass into Courtney Sizemore's waiting hands.
Kankakee Valley (18-4) made just enough free throws to seal the game and advanced to face Hobart in the sectional semifinals at 5:30 p.m Saturday.
“Playing in a tournament environment, we've got to get better at it,” Nelson said.
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Girls 4A basketball sectional - Valparaiso vs. Kankakee Valley
Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.
Get email notifications on Robert Weinstein daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Robert Weinstein posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.