CEDAR LAKE — There’s a sign taped on the door leading into Hanover Central’s locker room.
“If you are not prepared to put the team first, turn around,” it reads. It’s supposed to give perspective. It’s supposed to keep focus on a young program that’s building.
Hanover Central girls basketball got knocked out of the state tournament by now repeat 3A Sectional 18 champion Knox. The Redskins held the Wildcats to just two points in the second half of a 50-13 victory and advanced to play Mishawaka Marion (20-3) at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Rensselaer Regional.
Hanover Central goes home.
Wildcats head coach Luis Roldan didn’t want a 37-point loss to be the lasting memory of a season that started out 1-6 but ended in the sectional championship. He wanted his team, which relied mostly on sophomores and juniors who are expected to return for another year, to put the team first and use Monday’s loss as something to build on.
“I told the girls they need to keep their heads up high because we were playing better basketball by the end of the year,” Roldan said. “You’re going to have good games and you’re going to have rough games. Today was one of those rough games.”
Hanover Central (8-16) led 6-2 after five minutes but Knox (21-4) took control with an 11-0 run to end the quarter. The Wildcats trailed by 15 at halftime and scored just two points in the second half while struggling to handle Knox’s pressure and 3-2 zone.
Knox senior guard Lindsey Simpson became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 10 points. She also added five assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Sophomore guard Star Sanchez led the Wildcats with four points.
“After those first six minutes, I thought we played really well,” Knox head coach Neill Minix said. “Winning back-to-back (sectionals) like this is tough. I’m really proud of the girls.”
Roldan was proud, too.
He said he’s excited about his team’s potential despite the sour end to the year.
If the players put the team first, as the sign suggests, they’ve got something to build on.
“We’re going to be back,” Roldan said, “and we’re going to be better.”