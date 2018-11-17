Big picture: It took just three minutes for the wake-up call to hit Kankakee Valley. Call it a reality check.
Morgan Township caught the Times No. 2 Kougars sleeping to start their contest Saturday. The Cherokees rattled off a 9-0 run before either team broke much of a sweat when KV senior Sarah Martin finally said enough was enough.
“We kind of all just looked at each other like, ‘What are we doing?’” Martin said. “We needed to start a run.”
What followed was just that. Martin scored 12 of the Kougars’ first 14 points to open the game and assisted on the other bucket to climb within a point. KV regained the lead midway through the second quarter and pulled away in the second half en route to a 52-35 victory to cap off a stretch of four wins in eight days.
“Big picture is they smacked us in the face early and we replied,” KV head coach Doug Nelson said. “I liked the way were replied.”
Morgan Township — led by a combined 19 point, 12 rebound effort between junior Sahara Bee and sophomore Kassie Stanko in the post — blew up KV’s attempts at a half-court trap early on. However, the Cherokees didn’t have the same results once the Kougars switched to playing man-to-man out of the half court, a look Nelson would rather normally avoid.
But it did the job.
“Defensively, we found a way to string together enough stops and get out transition offense going,” Martin said.
While Martin led all scorers with 16, it was KV senior guard Maddie Swart who filled up the box score the most. She finished the night with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists from the point guard spot.
In a few days, Nelson said she’ll sign to play softball at IPFW.
“She’s getting better every game and is one hell of an athlete,” Nelson said. “She’s a great leader and is improving every day.”
Turning point: Kankakee Valley outscored Morgan Township 19-12 in the third quarter to turn a five-point halftime lead into a 12-point advantage that was too large to overcome.
Kankakee Valley player of the game: Nelson — She did a bit of everything for the Kougars with her 10 points, five boards, four steals and two assists. The comeback doesn’t happen without her.
Morgan Township player of the game: Sophomore guard Emma O’Brien — She scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and managed two steals in the loss.
Quote: “Early on we did not match their energy but we woke up,” Nelson said. “We played last night and have had four games in about a week so I’m glad we’re done.”
Up next: Kankakee Valley (7-1) vs. Knox 2 p.m. Saturday; Morgan Township (3-2) at Hebron 7 p.m. Wednesday