LAPORTE — When the ink finally met paper, Riley Ott felt relief.
Surrounded by family, friends and her LaPorte teammates, Ott signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 14. The Slicers’ star point guard and reigning Indiana Junior All-Star could put all the formalities behind her.
She was locked in.
“I was very ready to make it official,” Ott said Friday. “It just eliminated all of the pressure. It’s an amazing thing to go through, and I loved every minute of it.”
Ott left little room for drama surrounding which school’s jersey she will wear next year, but she took comfort in checking off the final box in what was an 18-month recruitment. Third-year Purdue Fort Wayne head coach Niecee Nelson’s staff — particularly assistant Marcie Alberts — first expressed interest in Ott’s services the summer after her sophomore year and never let up in their pursuit.
From the initial conversations onward, Ott said she felt more comfortable with Purdue Fort Wayne than any of the other schools showing interest in her, including Evansville, Grand Valley State, Indianapolis, Western Michigan and Yale, among others.
She verbally committed to play in Fort Wayne on May 6 over the phone.
The Mastodons went 4-24 last season and 1-13 in the Summit League, but they are 3-4 this season thanks partially to the help of former Crown Point standout Hannah Albrecht at guard. Despite last season’s struggles, Ott said she believes in the program Nelson is building.
“First off, when they recruited me they immediately told me they needed a point guard which obviously stood out to me,” Ott said. “That’s my position. That’s where I need to play. But then the way they communicated with all the players and interact with your family made it an awesome environment. The way they’ve progressed is phenomenal, and I’m just excited to be a part of that progression.”
Nelson, in turns, was happy to lock down a player she can build around.
“Riley is a true point guard with a pass-first mentality,” Nelson said in a team release. “She has the ability to create shots for others and always knows how to put people in positions to highlight their strengths. She is a natural leader with a work ethic that will raise our level of play.”
On the floor, Ott balances being the player LaPorte head coach Rob Walker needs her to be and the player Nelson needs her to develop into. Fortunately, Ott said many of those needs are one in the same as she tries to guide The Times No. 5 Slicers to another Duneland Athletic Conference title and spark a playoff run.
Walker gives Ott the freedom to run the offense as she sees fit, which sometimes means she needs to put her head down and score while other times she needs to set her teammates up for their own baskets.
“She’s an unselfish player,” Walker said. “She continues as our team gets better to trust her teammates. She doesn’t quit. She’s almost got a cross country mentality where she goes hard the whole game without taking breaks which is something you can’t instill.”
Ott considers it the final steps in the process of becoming the college player she’s worked to be. She said her mom still fondly recalls her young daughter telling anyone who was willing to listen that she’d be a college basketball player one day.
Now that the paperwork is signed, Ott has just a senior season left between her and making that a reality.
“I couldn’t be happier with the decision,” Ott said. “I’m really looking forward to the experience and being able to play for them.”