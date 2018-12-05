Big picture: Chesterton dug itself into a pit but nearly dug itself out Wednesday.
In the end, Plymouth made its free throws and held on to beat the Trojans 52-37.
“Early, they shot 3s and they make them all. We just went to Goshen to watch them play and they didn’t make those,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “We got behind early.”
The Trojans trailed Plymouth 38-17 after 24 minutes. They opened the fourth quarter with a 17-5 run that cut that advantage to only nine points with 1:31 left to play.
Chesterton leading scorer and rebounder Marney Sisson picked up her second foul with 3:19 left in the first quarter. She spent the rest of that frame on the bench, returning in the second quarter before being called for her third with 1:31 to play in the half.
“I know once I get a few that I’ve got to be careful and it’s hard to play defense that way. You know people are targeting you,” Sisson said. “It’s always hard to play with fouls but you’ve got to fight through it.”
The Pilgrims expanded their lead with Sisson on the bench. She finished with 12 points.
Halle Reichard scored 21 points —including five 3-pointers— to lead Plymouth.
Turning Point: The Pilgrims held Chesterton to nine points in the first half. It was too steep a hill for Chesterton to climb in the second half.
Chesterton player of the game: Junior guard Ashley Craft -- She scored 13 of her team-leading 16 points in the fourth quarter.
“She’s a competitor. She’s one of our captains and a floor leader,” Campbell said. “She hates to lose more than she likes to win.”
Quote: “Their speed and quickness and execution is far better than ours,” Campbell said.
Beyond the box score: These teams have met only one other time this century, when the Trojans beat the Pilgrims 60-40 last season.
Up next: Chesterton (6-3) at Portage, 7 p.m. Friday.