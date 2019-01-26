Big picture: The Lowell girls basketball team grabbed an early lead and never looked back, earning a 66-41 nonconference win at Gavit on Saturday. Senior point guard Catlyn Mulligan kept Lowell’s ball-movement offense clicking, while junior forward Tori Langen provided consistent points from the post. The Gladiators lost senior center Darlisha Reed, their leading scorer, early in the fourth quarter to an ankle injury.
Turning point: Lowell junior guard Dani Collins hit a contested 3-point shot to put the Red Devils up 7-2 early in the first quarter, igniting a 14-1 run. The game would never be that close again.
Lowell player of the game: Langen - She scored 6 of her 11 points in the first quarter, overcoming a size disadvantage in the post to help the Red Devils pull away early.
Gavit player of the game: Senior guard Ronnie Porter - The smallest player on the court, Porter provided a spark in the second quarter by scoring seven points. It was her tough defense, however, that made her stand out. “For her to do all the things she tries to do down low at her size, I’m really proud of her,” Gavit coach Alana Anderson said.
Quote: "They took what we practiced — what we planned — and they really took it to the court today," Lowell coach Kelly Chavez said of her team’s performance.
Beyond the box score: In a pregame ceremony, the teams exchanged pins and yellow roses in a celebration of sportsmanship. Arranged in the aftermath of last year’s matchup, a special dinner was held after the game where players of both teams mingled in the spirit of friendship.
Up next: Class 4A Lowell Sectional: Lowell (9-12) vs. Crown Point (23-0), 6 p.m. Wednesday; Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Gavit (11-8) vs. winner of Griffith (11-11) and Hammond (4-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday