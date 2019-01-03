HAMMOND — Marquette Catholic is led by forwards Emma and Sophia Nolan. The Blazers' senior twins both stand 6-foot-2 and in their matchup against undefeated Bishop Noll on Thursday, their height provided a clear advantage.
With two players taller than anyone on Bishop Noll's roster, Times No. 1 Marquette Catholic pounded the ball inside to earn a 78-55 victory in the second annual Mac Jelks Invitational. But even her team's 23-point win — its 15th consecutive win — coach Katie Collignon believes there is still room for her team to improve.
"In the first quarter I thought we came out nice and hot and did the little things right," Collignon said. "Then in the second quarter we kind of fell apart and put our heads down when they started making shots. ... I was proud in the second half that we were able to bounce back."
Emma Nolan led all scorers with a career-high 38 points on 12 of 23 shooting, and showed off her full offensive repertoire. She scored 20 of her points in the first half — nailing 3-pointers, knocking down free throws and finishing at the rim.
The Blazers' motion offense kept the No. 3 Warriors on their heels. And once Emma Nolan converted a few baskets, she didn't let up. In her third 30-point game of the season, Marquette Catholic's leading scorer shot 4 of 9 on 3-point attempts and made 10 of 11 free throws.
"We're all scorers on the team," Emma Nolan said. "So when we get that ball moving, it's obviously going to leave someone open and it tends to be me."
Sophia Nolan was the Blazers' second-leading scorer. She notched 11 points in the first half, including a tough and-1 layup to push Marquette Catholic's lead up to 13 points. She finished the night with 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting, but the Warriors wouldn't go away quietly.
Bishop Noll (14-1) outscored Marquette Catholic 20-15 in the second quarter to make it a five-point game at halftime. Sophomore point guard Courtney Blakely missed her first few shots, but the Warriors' leading scorer caught fire from behind the arc and made three deep 3-pointers right before the break to help Bishop Noll claw its way back into the game.
Blakely carried her hot shooting over into the second half — nailing two more 3-pointers in the third quarter — but she was called for her fourth foul midway through the quarter. She was subbed out and the Warriors were never able to recover. Marquette Catholic (15-1) reached the double bonus with 3:46 to play and Blakely fouled out with 2:05 remaining in the game.
She finished the night with a team-high 24 points and three assists but shot just 8 of 26 from the floor, including a 5 of 14 performance on 3-pointers. Senior guard Morgan Crook guarded Blakely for most of the game, and Collignon said she did a solid job of staying in front of a very skilled opponent.
"I told the girls at halftime, 'She's probably going to score 20-25 points," Collignon said. "She just can't have 25 and 10 assists, and that's what was happening. That's how you lose a game. So I said. 'Put your hands up. Challenge every shot. Make every shot tough for her."
Despite a tough shooting night and the Warriors' first loss of the season, when Blakely emerged from the locker room, she tapped Emma Nolan on the shoulder and congratulated her on the win.
Emma Nolan said Blakely is her best friend and that the two have often trained together over the summer. However, when they face each other on the hardwood, they both make sure to put their off-court relationship on hold.
"I love Courtney," Emma Nolan said. "But obviously we can only be friends before and after the game."
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
Get email notifications on James Boyd daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever James Boyd posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.