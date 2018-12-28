WHEATFIELD — Marquette Catholic and Kanakee Valley both carried double-digit win streaks into the championship game of the Kankakee Valley Holiday Tournament on Friday night.
The Times No. 3 Kougars downed LaVille earlier in the day to push their winning streak to 13 games and the No. 2 Blazers beat Rensselaer Central in the first round — behind 32 points from senior Emma Nolan — to extend their winning streak to 11. But in the title contest it was Sophia Nolan, Emma's twin sister, who led Marquette Catholic to a 59-35 victory.
Sophia Nolan scored a game-high 22 points — showing off an array of moves on the offensive end — and also came up with a few big rejections on defense.
"The first game I didn't really play well," said Sophia Nolan, who scored just nine points against the Bombers. "I'm glad I was able to play a lot better."
Early on in the contest, the fatigue from competing in earlier games was on full display. Kanakakee Valley and Marquette Catholic both missed a number of shots in the paint and committed several unforced turnovers in the first quarter. But one player who seemed to find her rhythm early was Emma Nolan. The Blazers leading scorer entered the contest averaging 24.6 points per game and reeled off seven points in the opening period.
She finished the first half with nine points — including a dazzling spin move on a layup — but picked up her third foul early in the third quarter. Coach Katie Collignon quickly subbed Emma Nolan out, and from that point on Sophia Nolan took over and helped the Blazers break the game open.
"It was huge," Collignon said. "Sophia really put the game on her back and said, 'I'm going to do the right things now.'"
Marquette Catholic opened the second half on a 10-2 run and outscored Kankakee Valley 14-4 in the third quarter. Sophia Nolan scored eight points in the frame to push the Blazers' lead up to 14 points.
The Kougars showed a lot of resiliency in the first half after falling behind 18-11, but weren't able to bounce back during the second onslaught.
Senior Sarah Martin led Kankakee Valley with 14 points, while her sister — junior Sam Martin — chipped in with 10 points. They were the only two players to score in double figures for the Kougars, who were limited to 12 made field goals and only four in the second half.
After the game, Sam Martin was named to the Kankakee Valley Holiday All-Tournament Team along with Emma Nolan and Sophia Nolan. But as the junior left her home floor and headed to locker room following her recognition, the opposing twins stuck around to hoist the first-place trophy with the rest of their teammates.
"It was really exciting finally getting that trophy, and just winning both of our games today and walking out of here 2-0," Emma Nolan said. "And we're already about to leave for our next tournament."
Marquette Catholic will face Indianapolis Roncalli in the Plainfield Winter Classic on Saturday morning. But despite another road trip and having to rush back to the team bus, Sophia Nolan still took a moment to appreciate reaching another accomplishment in her basketball career alongside her sister.
"It means a lot because we do everything together," Sophia Nolan said. "So the fact that we can play with each other and get the same awards is really great."