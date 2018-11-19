MICHIGAN CITY — Energy.
That’s the word that’s used about and around Morgan Crook. The Marquette Catholic senior even uses it frequently.
“I think all the younger girls pretty much pick up on energy,” she said. “Whatever energy you bring into practice, whatever energy you bring up to the game, they’re going to feed off of whatever energy you’re giving off. So, (I’m about) mostly attitude and effort.”
Crook isn’t the highest-profile player on the Blazers roster, but it’s easy to see she’s a big part of what makes Times No. 1 Marquette Catholic go. The 5-foot-3 point guard starts the offense and plays relentless defense.
“She’s hard-nosed, competitive, just a ball of energy,” Blazers coach Katie Collignon said. “She really just excels to be the best in everything she does, hands down. She just strives to make other people better and herself better. She’s one of the most competitive kids I ever coached.”
Crook is averaging 8.4 points per game, up from 6.3 per game a year ago. But she knows her most important function for the Blazers is at the other end of the court.
“Yes, I can score. I’m capable of doing that, but my big role is to stop whoever Coach K tells me to guard,” Crook said. “My role is whatever coach needs me to be in that game.”
But make no mistake, Crook is a shooter.
In the first quarter of Marquette Catholic’s 81-52 win over Oregon-Davis on Friday, Crook found herself open behind the 3-point line often as the Bobcats’ zone defense sagged back.
She hit four 3-pointers in that quarter to help the Blazers jump out to a 19-3 lead. Oregon-Davis never recovered.
“I figure that’s just what I’m supposed to do. You get open, you knock down shots,” she said. “You’ve got to be a threat on offense to be a good player.”
That’s what makes a championship team, Crook said. Every player knows their charge and executes.
The Blazers graduated only two seniors from last season’s Class 1A state title team.
“We’re very hungry. We got a taste of that state championship last year and we definitely want it again,” Crook said. “We’re working just as hard, if not way harder than we were, to get that again.”