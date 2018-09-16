Marquette Catholic’s Emma and Sophia Nolan are headed to New York.
The reigning co-Times Girls Basketball Players of the Year committed to St. John’s together following their official visit over the weekend, Emma Nolan confirmed on Twitter. The twin sisters had previously committed to play for Saint Louis.
The Nolans led the Blazers to their first state championship in program history last season, helping Michigan City defeat Vincennes Rivet 38-31 in the Class A title game. The Blazers finished the year 27-2.
Both sisters held spots on the North Junior All-Star team. The 6-foot-1 forwards will be among the early favorites for Indiana Miss Basketball in their final high school seasons.
Emma Nolan averaged 20.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game last season. She leads the Blazers in career field goals, rebounds, steals and blocks.
Sophia Nolan averaged 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in 2017-18. She already owns program records with 1,452 career points and is just 110 away from eclipsing the all-time school record held by Ryan Fazekas.
St. John’s is coached by Joe Tartamella, who is about to start his seventh season leading the Red Storm. He has a career record of 128-72 and has never had a losing record in the Big East.
He led St. John's to the quarterfinal round of the WNIT for the first time in program history in 2018. Tartamella, who has had four players selected in the WNBA draft, has guided St. John's to the NCAA tournament on three occasions.