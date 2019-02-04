MERRILLVILLE — The play is called “Chicago” and Sarah Martin wasn’t supposed to end up with the ball.
Kankakee Valley coach Doug Nelson drew the court-length play up a little differently but said his team had the poise to figure out what to do in the final seconds of the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional championship against Michigan City.
“I saw Karmen (Nowak) driving and my girl collapsed so I just snuck behind her,” Martin said. “Karmen had a pass to me and it paid. It just kind of happened to fall into my hands.”
Martin promptly laid it in, the buzzer sounded and the Kougars were sectional champions with a 61-59 win.
“We found a way,” Nelson said. “I’m so happy for the kids. Seven seniors who work so hard, over a 4.0 GPA, just amazing kids. I’ll be the first to admit we’re not the greatest basketball players. We have very good athletes who just work their tails off for each other. That’s gotten us to 20 wins this year. I’m just lucky to be here for the ride.”
Martin hit six of six free throws in a tense fourth quarter, as well. She finished with 29 points. The lead changed five times in the final quarter.
“I just didn’t want it to be my last game my senior year,” Martin said. “I promised my dad (assistant coach Paul) Martin I’d get him a piece of the net.”
Kankakee Valley (20-4) stole the ball 18 times, led by Martin and Maddie Swart who each had four.
“We did not want to allow them to just dribble up and give the ball to (Wolves senior) Hannah (Noveroske),” Nelson said. “We wanted them to work to get it down there and make (Noveroske) work when she caught it. Carley DeKock did a fantastic job defending her all game.”
Noveroske scored 21 points and had eight rebounds despite spending a considerable portion of the second quarter on the bench with foul trouble.
“My goal of the game was to get Hannah to foul out because I knew she was kind of the center of their team,” Martin said. “If I could get her out, in foul trouble and on the bench, we’d have a better chance of winning.”
Michigan City had the ball with 27 seconds on the clock and the score tied and got it to Noveroske. She was surrounded by Kougars and missed two contested shots before a jump ball was called, giving it back to Kankakee Valley.
“She’s a great player and we all know that,” Nelson said. “I don’t know too many other coaches, other than (Michigan City coach) Mike (Megyese) that’ll miss her very much.”
The Kougars meet Crown Point in the LaPorte Regional semifinal Saturday at noon. The Bulldogs beat Kankakee valley 61-46 on Jan. 11.