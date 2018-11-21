HEBRON — With junior center Sahara Bee sidelined with a sprained ankle, Morgan Twp. knew it would have to collectively step up to replace the production of its star player.
Morgan Twp. did just that Wednesday night at Hebron in the Porter County Conference opener for both teams, posting an impressive 59-48 over Times No. 10 Hebron.
“It’s teamwork and communication, really,” Cherokees sophomore guard Gracie Abbett said. “We practiced a lot on defense on talking this week. And defense makes offense for our team.”
Bee, one of The Times' 15 players to watch this season, missed the first two games with the ankle sprain, but played in the next two games against Kankakee Valley and River Forest.
“It was about 50-50 that she’d go (Wednesday) night, but we thought it would be best to hold her out,” Morgan Twp. coach Scott Adams said.
Abbett was one of several Cherokees who filled the void, and she finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Emma O’Brien added 13 points and six boards, and junior forward Emmy Wells chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.
“Our team is really good at adjusting,” Abbett said. “When one person isn’t doing so well, another person steps up. We had a girl start (Wednesday) night who doesn’t normally start, that really came out to play. That really helped our team.”
Sophomore guard Sydney Good got the nod and contributed eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
“It’s kind of funny how it’s been this year because we’ve had five games, and on MaxPreps they let you pick the player of the game,” Adams said. “So far, we’ve had five different players of the game. It looks like Gracie might get this one. Really, every night it’s somebody else. We try to spread the floor and look for the best shot.”
Morgan Twp. (4-2, 1-0) led 16-12 at the first stop and stretched the advantage to 33-22 at the half. It picked up where it left off at the start of the third quarter, running out to a 45-27 lead with 2 minutes and 55 seconds left in the quarter.
“One of our goals is to come out and play hard against every team we play and get the ‘W,’” said Wells, who was icing a finger she jammed in the first half.
Hebron (4-2, 0-1) made a run in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 51-43, but got no closer.
Allison Hano had a monster game for the Hawks, finishing with 17 points and 20 rebounds, while Kyra Stater added 11 points and eight rebounds.
“They came to play more than we did,” Hebron coach Doug Godbolt said. “We made the conversation to get back in the game slowly, ‘Cut it to eight.’ Then when we cut it to eight, we’d make some turnovers or miss an easy layup, and then you’re right back to where you were down 12. … I thought our post played very well.”
Morgan Twp. has goals to win conference and a sectional title.
“We want to keep the (PCC) traveling trophy, the Kup, spelled with a K, and compete with every team we play and just get better as a whole,” Wells said.