Big picture: Morgan Township has the concept of sharing the basketball figured out.
The Cherokees assisted on 16 of their 18 field goals in a 47-33 Porter County Conference win against Kouts. Seven players registered at least one assist with junior Sahara Bee and sophomore Sydney Good leading the way with four apiece.
"We've got a lot of young girls who are coming up to varsity for us that have been in our program for a long time," Morgan Township coach Scott Adams said. "It's nice to see them coming together and sharing the ball. It seems like every game it's someone else doing it for us."
The proof is in the box score. Bee led the charge with 11 points but was followed by four teammates who scored at least five. Junior Emmy Wells and sophomore Kassie Stanko each scored 10.
“Anybody on this team can score the ball,” said Wells, who dished out two assists. “We have confidence in one another. I feel just as comfortable passing to any girl on our bench.”
Morgan Township leaned on its defense while limiting Kouts to two points in the second quarter.
The Fillies led 10-9 two minutes into the second period but got buried by a 30-12 Cherokees run over the next nine minutes as the game slipped away.
“We were cold coming out of the gate,” Adams said. “We don't have too many home games so it was kind of disappointing because I was hoping we’d have a nice shooting game. But our defense kept us in there until out offense got going.”
Morgan Township player of the game: Junior forward Sahara Bee — The Cherokees’ leading scorer filled up the stat book with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Kouts player of the game: Junior forward Morgan Kobza — She finished with a game-high 17 points but didn’t heat up until late in the game. She also grabbed six rebounds.
Turning point: Morgan Township put an end to any momentum Kouts built in the first quarter by holding the Fillies to just two points in the second.
Beyond the box score: Anyone trying to identify a Morgan Township player based on their usual jersey number wound up confused. The Cherokees wore pink alternate jerseys with “hope” written on the front instead of their normal home uniforms. Not every number was available and forced a few changes.
Up next: Morgan Township (7-4, 2-1) at North White 7 p.m. Dec. 17; Kouts (7-6, 1-2) vs. Lowell 7 p.m. Tuesday.