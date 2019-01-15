Big picture: Still unbeaten. Next.
Times No. 2 Crown Point fought off what projected to be its toughest remaining obstacle to an unbeaten regular season by defeating No. 4 Kankakee Valley 61-46 Tuesday in Crown Point. The Bulldogs led the nonconference girls basketball game by just one after one quarter but outscored the Kougars by 15 in the second quarter to build a healthy lead they never let go of.
“We’re real pleased to keep things rolling,” Crown Point head coach Chris Seibert said.
As has been the case all season for the Bulldogs, their press gave the opposition fits and that turned into easy points the other way. The Kougars handled it well in the first quarter only for Crown Point to force three steals over the course of about 75 seconds while rattling off an 8-0 run to begin the second.
That trend continued the rest of the game.
“They fly around and make you uncomfortable,” Kankakee Valley head coach Doug Nelson said. “We’re working on it. It’s hard to simulate that. But even when we do something good like get a steal, they come and take it right back.”
Kankakee Valley connected on back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter to climb back within 14, but by then it was too late. Crown Point’s press had already done its job in establishing the lead and breaking the Kougars down.
“We weren’t sure how they would come out in the press breaker initially but you saw our kids do a good job of sticking with it, being aggressive and getting their hands on loose balls,” Seibert said. “We got better as we went on.”
Turning point: Crown Point’s press defense turned it up a notch in the second quarter and helped the ‘Dogs outscore Kankakee Valley 21-6. That built a comfortable enough lead.
Crown Point player of the game: Freshman guard Jessica Carrothers – The Bulldogs’ offensive engine scored 29 points, hauled in four rebounds, assisted on three buckets and grabbed two steals.
Kankakee Valley player of the game: Senior guard Catherine Cavinder – The Kougars’ season-long leader in assists and rebounds scored eight, grabbed three rebounds and got her hands on three steals.
Quote: “No, not it doesn’t,” Seibert said when asked if watching Carrothers score ever gets old. “She’s just as consistent as they come. She doesn’t force anything and waits for the game to come to her and when it does she gets after it.”
Beyond the box score: Crown Point wore pink jerseys for cancer awareness night. Before the game, cancer survivors were asked to come down onto the court where they were presented with pink flowers.
Up next: Crown Point (20-0, 6-0) at Chesterton (11-9, 2-4), 7 p.m. Thursday; Munster (12-7, 2-1) at Kankakee Valley (15-3, 3-0), 7 p.m. Thursday