MERRILLVILLE — The Andrean and Kankakee Valley girls basketball teams stood atop the Northwest Crossroads Conference entering Friday night.
The 59ers and Kougars were undefeated throughout conference play, and the winner of their final conference game would determine the NCC champion.
In the unofficial title game, it was clear from the start that neither team feared its opponent. Karli Miller got things started quickly for Times No. 9 Andrean. After Kankakee Valley won the tip, the senior came up with a steal in the paint and went coast-to-coast for a right-handed layup.
On the next play, the Kougars showed they were unfazed, pushing the ball and swinging it to Kaylee Barrett. The senior knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing to put Kankakee Valley on the board — foreshadowing the back-and-forth contest that would ensue — and ultimately the No. 3 Kougars prevailed 67-56 in Merrillville to win their fourth consecutive NCC title.
“It means a lot to the kids,” coach Doug Nelson said. “This is my first year. I didn’t repeat much, but they did a great job and it shows their level of consistency. They haven’t lost a conference game in four years. That’s pretty crazy.”
Catherine Cavinder led the way for Kankakee Valley (17-3, 5-0) with a team-high 18 points. She knocked down two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the fourth quarter. But some of her most crucial points came at the free-throw line midway through the third quarter.
With the game tied at 34, the Kougars reeled off a 7-0 run to give them their largest lead of the game at that point. During that stretch, Cavinder made two free throws to help extend the lead and finished the night a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe.
“I think our run was a huge momentum changer,” Cavinder said. “I feel like it kind of changed their attitude and took the crowd out of it a little bit too. So it was definitely a big deal to do that.”
The senior said it meant a lot to cap off her prep career with another conference title, and even more so because the Kougars did it on the road. Andrean’s fans kept the gym loud for the majority of the game, but Cavinder wasn’t the only one who took joy in silencing them.
Fellow senior Sarah Martin, the Kougars’ leading scorer, finished with 14 points and was also flawless at the free-throw line. The Indiana University Northwest commit made all nine of her attempts, including four straight late in the fourth quarter.
“When I got to the free-throw line, I just soaked all of it in because they were all saying I was gonna miss it and ’23, you’re not MJ,’” Martin said with a laugh. “And just taking that in helped me focus, make it and put it in their face.”
The Kougars opened the fourth quarter strong — using another 7-0 run to give them their first double-digit lead of the game — and the 59ers (13-10, 4-1) never recovered. Miller scored a game-high 25 points but it wasn’t enough to overcome Kankakee Valley's timely baskets and consistency at the free-throw line.
Nelson said the main reason the Kougars closed out the game was their outstanding senior class, and he refused to take any credit for the 11-point road victory.
But after the game when it was time to take a team picture and commemorate the moment, Nelson stood alongside his players as many of their parents snapped photos. And Cavinder — who was emboldened by her coach to make plays down the stretch — believes Nelson was right where he deserved to be.
“It’s huge,” Cavinder said about her coach’s words of encouragement. “If I didn’t have a coach that said that to me, I would not be the player I am. To have a coach that has confidence in me, makes me have confidence as well.”