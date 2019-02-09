RENSSELAER — West Side junior guard Dash Shaw couldn’t think about next season after losing 67-34 to Class 3A defending state champion Northwestern on Saturday in a semifinal game of the Rensselaer Regional.
If Northwestern beats Mishawaka Marian in Saturday’s championship, it will likely be bumped up to Class 4A next season, opening the regional title door for West Side.
“I can’t imagine myself being a senior right now,” Shaw said. “I don’t even want to think about it.”
Shaw had nothing but praise for Northwestern.
“They’re a good team, and I wish the best for them from now on out,” said Shaw, who led the Cougars with 21 points and five rebounds. “I hope they go on and win state.”
It was the second straight year Northwestern (24-3) ended West Side’s season. The Cougars (20-8) lost to the Tigers 61-23 in the regional final a year ago.
Junior guard Madison Layden, a Purdue recruit, poured in 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace the Tigers. Michigan State recruit Kendall Bostic, also a junior, dropped in 18 points.
“They’ve got a size advantage, they’re all skilled, fundamentally sound,” Shaw said. “You can’t knock a team that’s that good.”
The game was tied at 14-14 after one quarter, but Northwestern outscored West Side 15-5 in the second quarter for a 29-19 lead. Northwestern upped the advantage to 49-30 with 8 minutes left.
“We matched their intensity at the start, and then we went on a scoring drought for a long period of time,” Shaw said. “They were scoring and we weren’t. We were playing good D. They scored off all of our turnovers.”
Trinity Barnes added five points for the Cougars, while Tiara Payne added four points and six boards.
“We’ve got to learn how to play a complete game,” West Side coach Shanee Butler said. “We played good the first half, but then they really contained us and we just didn’t score enough points.”
Butler was proud of how Shaw started out strong, scoring 12 points in the first quarter.
“She really helped our team out and kept us in it,” she said. “Sometimes I don’t know how she gets to the rack, but she manages to do it. She sees things that sometimes I don’t see. … She’s very coachable.”
West Side will lose just one senior, Essence King, to graduation.
“We’ll be back next year,” Butler said.
“We’ve just got to keep working,” Shaw added. “(The) coaches just told us in the locker room, ‘Start preparing next week for next year.’”