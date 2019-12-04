Dyamond Blair is making the most of her opportunity this season.
Andrean’s junior guard leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game and scored a career-high 26 points in the 59ers’ four-point road win over West Side on Monday. In that matchup, Blair shot 9 of 15 from the field and drained four 3-pointers.
After losing former guard Karli Miller to graduation, Andrean coach Tony Scheub believes Blair has accepted and excelled in her increased role with the team. Miller was just one of two players in school history to eclipse 1,000 points, leaving a big void in the program, but Blair has stepped up in her absence.
“She has grown as a player every year, and this year with Karli gone, I think she really worked this summer on her game. She’s showing it right now to everybody," Scheub said. “I think the biggest thing is her confidence.”
During her first two prep seasons, Scheub said Blair was a bit hesitant to assert herself on offense and didn’t always trust in her ability. Now, she’s leading the charge and has scored in double figures in six of the team’s seven games, while shooting 49.4% from the field and 46.2% from the 3-point line.
In addition to Blair, Scheub has also turned to freshmen guards Tori Allen and Lauren Colon to help guide his squad. Allen is the 59ers’ starting point guard and main ball-handler, and Colon has been relied on to make plays as a starter, too.
Andrean is 3-4 on the season, and Scheub said his team’s record is a clear indicator of its ups and downs. The 59ers look much different than last season, when Miller was the program’s clear-cut leader, and it’s evident that they’re still building their chemistry.
“We have played some really good basketball, and then played some really bad basketball in the same game,” Scheub said. “I think we’re searching for some consistency. We just have to get better and learn from every game.”
Lighthouse off to strong start
In coach Tim Mays’ second year at the helm, Lighthouse has gone 4-0 to start the season.
Trinity Barnes is a big reason why.
The sophomore guard transferred from West Side after her freshman campaign and hasn’t missed a beat with the Lions. Barnes is averaging a team-high 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game.
"She's what I would call a natural born leader," Mays said. "She's been a great addition since joining our team. The girls have welcomed her, and they've all known each other for some time already. So just having her be a part of our team has been a great addition concerning leadership, and it doesn't hurt that she can score."
Last year, Barnes averaged 13.9 points per game and helped West Side win its fourth straight sectional title. In her first game against her old squad Nov. 15, she scored 14 points in Lighthouse’s 49-34 home victory.
Aside from Barnes’ production, Prentciss Gates has also proven to be a catalyst for the Lions. The junior guard is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 steals, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. She has two 20-point games this year and has notched six 20-point performances throughout her prep career.
"Prentciss Gates has definitely stepped up her game as far as her aggressiveness on both the defensive and offensive ends," Mays said. "Her scoring average as increased by roughly 4-6 points (since last season)."
LaPorte hosts big DAC game
Times No. 8 LaPorte has faced a tough schedule to start the season but looked competitive in losses to Penn, No. 3 Munster and No. 1 Crown Point. On Friday, the Slicers have a chance to earn their first statement win.
No. 5 Valparaiso comes to town after beating No. 6 Merrillville 52-36 Nov. 27, and it'll be an intriguing matchup between the bigger Slicers and the Vikings' small ball with talented guards Aleah Ferngren and Kiana Oelling.
“Ferngren is probably one of the better guards in the DAC,” LaPorte coach Rob Walker said. “They're long, they get a lot of deflections and steals and they're a good defensive team.”
Both teams are 4-3, but Valpo's losses came against Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern and Fort Wayne Concordia, which tout a combined 22-3 record.
While the Vikings have great perimeter firepower, LaPorte will test them in the paint with 6-foot-3 center Lauren Pollock and 6-foot forward Ryin Ott, who is scoring 16 points per game while shooting 44.1% from 3.
“She can play 1 through 5,” Walker said of Ott. “She's a really nice player to have, because she can play point guard — and probably will in college. And she's also the best 3-point shooter we have on the team.”