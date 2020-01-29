Girls basketball notes: Austin leads Lake Station to first conference title in 28 years

Schreiber finished the night with a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and one assist.

“I have (my players) write in journals, and one of the first questions I asked them to answer was, ‘How do you want to be remembered?’” Wildcats coach Luis Roldan said. “She said he wanted to be remembered as a hard worker and someone who helped build a winning program. She said and did all of the right things and is someone that the rest of my kids can look up to.”

Hanover Central has already clinched its first winning season since the 2015-16 campaign, and Schreiber is leading the way. The senior paces the Wildcats with a team-high 14.0 points per game and has had five 20-point performances this year.

“She’s pretty consistent when it comes to offense,” Roldan said. “I know we count on at least 10 or more (points) from her. … She just has a high motor, and with that high motor comes a lot of energy, and that energy turns into a lot of points.”

Wolves aim for redemption

The season has been a struggle for Michigan City. The Wolves (8-12) went winless in the Duneland Athletic Conference just one season after going 20-5.