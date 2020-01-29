Girls basketball notes: Austin leads Lake Station to first conference title in 28 years

Lake Station was shorthanded in its Greater South Shore Conference matchup with Hanover Central on Friday, and Eagles coach Rudy Chabes knew his squad needed a big performance from Taylor Austin.
This season, the standout junior guard hasn’t carried as much of her team’s scoring load as she has in the past. Freshman guards Nasiya Gause and Darne Toney have helped balance out Lake Station's offense.
But with Toney out due to a knee injury, Austin took over. She poured in a game-high 30 points to help the Eagles down the Wildcats 53-48 on the road en route to their first conference title since 1992.
“I’ll tell you what, when it comes down to it, and we need a bucket, she can do it,” Chabes said. “We just cleared it out for her in the last quarter and just let her go. She shot the 3 very well, and overall she was just very ready for that game. She doesn’t get nervous.”
While helping her team make history, Austin continues to reel in personal accolades along the way. Last year, she became Lake Station's all-time leading scorer in girls basketball history. This season, in a road win over Washington Twp. on Jan, 16, the junior officially became the all-time leading scorer overall at her school.
She surpassed former boys basketball guard Dominique Smith, who graduated last year and ended his prep career with 1,438 points.
“It feels good because I really wasn’t expecting it,” Austin said. “I was just playing, and I guess when you have fun, you just go to work. I figured things would fall into place eventually. I just had to keep working."
The Eagles close out their regular season Friday in a road conference matchup against River Forest and will prepare to face conference rival Bishop Noll in their Class 2A sectional opener Feb. 4. The Warriors dismantled Lake Station 72-41 in the first round last year on their way to their sixth straight sectional crown.
After getting a bit of revenge with a 67-50 home victory on Dec. 20, Chabes knows that squad has to be focused if it hopes to take down Bishop Noll again.
"We don’t have Darne, and she played a big part in our win last time against Bishop Noll,” Chabes said. “It should be pretty fun though. It’s going to be a close game.”
HC’s Schreiber scores 1,000th point
Amanda Schreiber became the fifth Hanover Central girls basketball player to eclipse 1,000 points in her prep career.
The senior reached the milestone in the Wildcats’ narrow loss to Lake Station on Friday and was honored with a commemorative basketball. Entering the conference showdown, the 5-foot-9 forward needed 11 points to etch her name into the Hanover Central history books, and she did so on a layup in the third quarter.
Schreiber finished the night with a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and one assist.
“I have (my players) write in journals, and one of the first questions I asked them to answer was, ‘How do you want to be remembered?’” Wildcats coach Luis Roldan said. “She said he wanted to be remembered as a hard worker and someone who helped build a winning program. She said and did all of the right things and is someone that the rest of my kids can look up to.”
Hanover Central has already clinched its first winning season since the 2015-16 campaign, and Schreiber is leading the way. The senior paces the Wildcats with a team-high 14.0 points per game and has had five 20-point performances this year.
“She’s pretty consistent when it comes to offense,” Roldan said. “I know we count on at least 10 or more (points) from her. … She just has a high motor, and with that high motor comes a lot of energy, and that energy turns into a lot of points.”
Wolves aim for redemption
The season has been a struggle for Michigan City. The Wolves (8-12) went winless in the Duneland Athletic Conference just one season after going 20-5.
Longtime Michigan City coach Mike Megyese isn't shying away from the struggles this season, but he isn't ready to count out his team quite yet.
"The kids have done everything that we've asked them to do," Megyese said. "We haven't been playing our best ball lately, but we know that. I've had teams, that when things go bad, they want to blame it on everyone but themselves. We recognize that we're struggling and we're going to get better because of it."
A big reason for Megyese's optimism is the presence of juniors Trinity Thompson (20.9 ppg, 16.1 rpg) and Katelyn Halfacre (16.2 ppg). A second reason is that the Wolves host the sectional this year and Megyese sees a clear path to a sectional title rematch with rival LaPorte. The Slicers beat Michigan City 62-28 last Friday.
"We didn't play well at all," Megyese said. "LaPorte has a nice team, but we didn't come to play at all. We're going to be on our home floor. We've got some games in front of that, but we're hoping to get a chance at our rivals on our home floor and I know we'll play better than we did last time."