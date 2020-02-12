Girls basketball notes: Barnes leads Lighthouse to fourth sectional title

Good averages 7.7 points and 1.5 steals per game for the Cherokees. Budka has shuffled his lineup throughout the season and is optimistic that he has enough firepower to take on Fort Wayne Blackhawk in the Class A Caston Regional semifinals on Saturday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We're eight or nine deep, and our depth has been a bigger key to our success than just our starting lineup," Budka said. "I make sure the girls know that I'm not as concerned with who starts the game than I am with who is closing the game out. By having one player go down, having the depth and the rotations that we have will be helpful for us."

Budka has spent hours watching tape on the Braves in anticipation of Saturday's contest. The Cherokees won their first sectional since 2014 and are aiming for their second regional title in school history and first since 1998.

"It's 70% the players and 30% coaching," Budka said when asked about playing an unfamiliar opponent. "(Blackhawk) is a team that runs the same style we've seen in four or five conference opponents. We're very familiar with what their concepts will be."

SC having twice the fun

South Central earned a special distinction on Feb. 8 when the Satellites knocked off North Judson in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional final.