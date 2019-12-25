Crown Point is gearing up for its biggest test of the season to close out the calendar year.
The undefeated and Indiana Basketball Coaches Association No. 2 Bulldogs were invited to play in the noteworthy Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic, which will be held at the storied New Castle Fieldhouse on Friday. They will face No. 16 Salem in the first round, while No. 11 Brownsburg and No. 4 Penn square off in the other first round matchup.
All four teams have a combined record of 47-5.
“You don’t get asked to play unless you have a pretty good team,” Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. “The teams we’re playing are really, really good. Even just the way that the game is played in southern Indiana is a little bit different than it is here. So to be able to play against well-coached teams with a lot of talent, we’ll learn a lot about our kids.”
Seibert believes the forthcoming challenges his players will face against the state’s top programs is only going to benefit them in the long run. Crown Point lost in a Class 4A semistate championship last year and has its eyes set on another memorable postseason.
The Bulldogs have dedicated the rest of their season to junior guard Alyna Santiago, who tore her right ACL in a win over Fremd (Illinois) on Dec. 7. Even though she can’t play, she will still join her teammates for their trip to New Castle.
Outside of the competition, Seibert wants Santiago and the rest of his team to soak in every moment of their unique opportunity.
“The way they have it run is top notch,” Seibert said. “We get to go on a tour of the (Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame), we get to play at New Castle and meet a lot of the former players that come back for the game every year. So non-basketball-wise, I hope they just enjoy it and appreciate all the people that came before them.”
LaPorte's Asad takes a leap
Two weeks into the school year, LaPorte strength coach Jeremy Lowery approached girls basketball coach Rob Walker with a prediction: Nyla Asad was in for a big season.
Lowery, also the Slicers' football coach, isn't easily impressed. While Walker said Asad had a great summer, he was a bit surprised by Lowery's conviction.
“Have you seen her play basketball?” Walker asked.
“No, but if she works half as hard at basketball as she does in the weight room, she's gonna do it,” Lowery said.
Fast-forward four months and Asad leads LaPorte in scoring at 16.4 points per game on 44% shooting. Asad said her biggest goal of the offseason was to get stronger, and her work in the weight room is paying off. While Asad was a key rotational player last year behind star guard Riley Ott, she averaged just 5.8 points per game.
The senior guard has scored in double figures every game save for a road loss to Munster in which she hyperextended her arm. Walker said Crown Point coach Chris Seibert, Merrillville coach Amy Govert and Portage coach Marc Bruner have all told him Asad is the most improved player in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
“That says a lot,” Walker said. “She has had her best games against the best teams.”
At 5-foot-5, Asad said she knew she needed to get quicker and stronger. Walker said that has resulted in a better jump shot at the end of games, and Asad said she has improved at finishing or drawing fouls at the rim.
Word has gotten out about Asad's big season. She said Bethel College and IU Northwest have offered scholarships, and she's excited about helping lead LaPorte on a potential postseason run.
“I've made most of my friends through basketball, so that's exciting, but also sad because senior year doesn't last forever,” Asad said. “So I'm just trying to make the best of every game whether we win or lose, just being there for my teammates and being in the moment so in the future I can remember this.”
Munster remains unbeaten
Munster coach Jim Davison assumed that Sara Zarbrecky would be a great addition to his program, and so far she has exceeded his expectations.
“It’s been an incredibly smooth transition,” Davidson said. “She fits in really well with us. Just her demeanor, she brings a grittiness to the team that we didn’t necessarily have before.”
Zabrecky, who transferred from Lake Central for her final prep campaign, leads the Mustangs with a team-high 16.9 points per game. She is also shooting 41.6% on 3-pointers and has guided the team to an 11-0 start.
The senior and St. John’s signee showed that she was a capable scorer even before coming to Munster, but Davidson said Zabrecky’s willingness to pass the ball and share the spotlight is what makes her a great leader. As she continues to pace the Mustangs in scoring, three other players are also averaging double figures.
“She’s a cheerleader on the floor, and when she’s not in the game, she’s still rooting for everybody else,” Davidson said. “She’s got that no-lose attitude when games get close and tough.”
Munster overcame an 18-point deficit at home against Andrean to clinch its first Northwest Crossroads Conference victory of the season on Nov. 26. In that game, the Mustangs outscored the 59ers 21-8 in the fourth quarter and haven’t looked back since.
“Anytime you do something like that, it’s only going to add confidence to your team,” Davidson said.
Kouts off to strong start
After starting 5-2 a year ago, Kouts looked like a contender in the Porter County Conference. The Fillies fell in double overtime at South Central and never fully bounced back, but they're back and better this season having already clinched their first winning record since 2015.
Kouts has an ideal mix of veteran talent and high-ceiling freshmen. Ninth-grader Ally Capouch leads the team scoring 14 points per game, seniors Morgan Kobza and Kaylee Clindaniel are major contributors and sophomore Lyndsey Kobza has size and skill too.
That depth of options and solid size add up to a 12-4 start. Coach Ron Kobza said the Fillies usually start five players 5-7 or taller, which many DAC schools can't even say.
“Our athletic ability and size has been a factor in a lot of games for us this year,” Ron Kobza said. “When you have Morgan and Lyndsey and Kaylee Clindaniel on the floor, it really helps balance out the freshmen that we have.”
Ron Kobza said he expected Capouch to lead the team in scoring this season, and she hasn't disappointed.
The PCC Tournament starts Jan. 20 and will present a new challenge for Capouch with rowdy crowds in the later rounds. But Kobza said he's confident in his freshman, thanks in part to the presence of experienced leaders like Clindaniel and Morgan Kobza.
“When you get in that environment for the first time, it's a different environment for everyone that's involved there,” Ron Kobza said. “I really think that Ally has played in enough games to where she's gonna have an understanding of that, and she's gonna be ready to go.”