Crown Point faced its biggest test of the season in the recent Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association No. 2-ranked Bulldogs took on other top-tier programs in the state and showed once again that they are a team to be reckoned with by winning the tournament title last Friday.
“To go out and perform the way that the kids did, I’m just very, very proud of them,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. “To get two wins over two very good teams in a setting where the spotlight is about as big as any, I couldn’t say enough about the way that the kids played.”
In the program’s first appearance at New Castle Fieldhouse since 1984, sophomore guard Jessica Carrothers scored a game-high 27 points to lift Crown Point to a 70-55 first round victory over No. 16 Salem.
In the championship, Carrothers was double-teamed heavily by No. 4 Penn, which opened things up for fellow sophomore Lilly Stoddard. Carrothers finished with a season-low eight points but distributed the ball and helped Stoddard put on arguably the most dominant performance of her prep career. The 6-foot-3 forward scored a career-high 20 points and snagged a game-high 13 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 49-37 win against the Kingsmen.
Crown Point has now won 40 consecutive regular-season games.
Stoddard, Carrothers and senior guard Dash Shaw — who scored 27 points in the two contests — were named to the all-tournament team, while Carrothers also took home Most Valuable Player honors.
“(Carrothers) made the correct read and made those passes to Lilly, and Lilly did a tremendous job around the rim, making free throws, rebounding the basketball and blocking shots,” Seibert said. “It was definitely the best game I’ve seen her play in her high school career.”
At the start of the first game, Salem senior guard Leah Miller and Crown Point junior guard Alyna Santiago were each recognized. Both players have sustained ACL injuries — Miller to her left knee and Santiago to her right knee — but were allowed to score a layup on their team’s first possession.
Even though she is disappointed that her junior campaign is over, Santiago said she was very appreciative of the kind gesture.
“It was really cool to do my (pregame) handshake with the girls again and getting to start with them and be out there for the tipoff,” Santiago said. “I actually talked to the girl on the other team, and we both thought it was a really good experience.”
Portage depth tested
Portage has one of the deepest squads in Northwest Indiana. Coach Marc Bruner has tested that depth with a pair of tournaments over the holiday break that each feature four games over two days.
The Indians split four games in the Northridge tournament shortly after Christmas and are now preparing for another gauntlet at Lake Central’s annual tournament.
“We know that we play more kids than any other team in the Region,” Bruner said. “It’s valuable to be able to do that. Playing in these tournaments is a grind, and especially doing it twice in a week.”
The Indians (10-5) beat East Noble and Andrean while falling to Northridge and South Bend St. Joseph. The latter was a tough 53-52 loss against former Wheeler and Notre Dame star Becca Bruszewski, who is in her second season as St. Joseph's coach.
“I don’t think we were really happy with ourselves,” Bruner said. “In the past, the Northridge tournament has been kind of a turning point for us. We took third last year and then ended winning six straight games.”
Balas emerging for Chesterton
Carley Balas may only be a sophomore, but the 6-foot forward is already earning big minutes for the Trojans.
A pair of preseason injuries, including a season-ending ACL injury to older sister Sydney, helped pave the way for Balas to make her mark.
Balas is third on the team with 9.4 points per game and leads the Trojans with 4.8 rebounds.
“During the summer we try to play 30 games, or a season and a half, and it gets kids like Carley a lot of experience, Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said. “She’s only a sophomore, but we look at her as a second semester junior.”
The Trojans (10-2) head to Warsaw this week to compete in the Lady Tiger Classic along with Perry Meridian and Huntington North.