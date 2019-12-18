{{featured_button_text}}
Griffith girls basketball 1999-00

The 1999-00 Griffith girls basketball team — featuring (back row) Carolyn Cutean, Don Salczynski, Sarah Bacan, Katie Vanek, Elaine Reyna (Parker) Dianna Wingis (Melby), Tom Golumbeck, (middle row) Samantha Quintero, Crystal Nelson, Amber Farr, Annie Medsker, Kristin Oros, (front row), Emily Coddington, Andrea Melendez, Sarah Fry, Nancy Robles and Elizabeth Potesta — won the program's first regional championship.

 Provided

Elaine Reyna (Parker) saw her high school athletics career come to a close roughly 20 years ago, but she hasn’t forgotten what her team was able to accomplish.

During the 1999-00 season, Reyna’s senior year, Griffith won its first girls basketball regional championship in school history. She started at center throughout one of the Panthers’ most memorable postseason runs, and Friday she and her former team will be honored at halftime of Griffith’s home Greater South Shore Conference game against Calumet.

All of the players and coaches from that squad are expected to be in attendance.

“I think what stands out the most to me is the way we played as a team,” Reyna said. “There wasn’t one big star player. Everybody had their role, everybody played together. Nobody cared who scored the most points. Those girls, and all of us that year, we were so close. We’d been playing basketball together since elementary school.”

Reyna said it doesn’t feel like it’s been two decades since she represented Griffith on the hardwood and that she’ll be glad to see some familiar faces Friday. However, aside from a reunion, she hopes that the Panthers’ current players will be inspired by the mark her team left on the program.

Since the 1999-00 season, Griffith has only won one more regional title (2010). Last year, the Panthers lost to West Side at home in a Class 3A sectional championship but finished 13-12 to secure their first winning season under coach Dustin Nelson, who is in his fifth year at the helm.

As his squad works its way through the “first quarter” of this season, he anticipates that a visit from one of Griffith’s greatest teams will help his players truly believe that the goals they have set are attainable.

“I think that it’s great to be able to have that path, that road map, to see that it’s been done, to see that there are girls, now women, who have represented this community and had that success all the way to semistate,” Nelson said. “It’s inspiring to me as a coach, and it should be inspiring to the girls on the team to take that next step and get us back to where we want to be, which is competing at the sectional and regional level.”

Reyna added that it’s refreshing to see the program trending upward and, on a larger scale, how much backing girls basketball has received at Griffith and around the Region since her prep career concluded. Back then, she and her teammates could only dream of what the sport looks like now.

“It was on the back burner, big time,” Reyna said. “We had no weekend games and basically barely any support from fans. But once we started showing that we knew what we were doing, people started showing up. We were able to have more Friday and Saturday games, which is fairer academically, too.

“I think our team helped push for some gender equality in the program, and as you can see, it’s continued on.”

Vikings to rally against cancer

Times No. 8 Valparaiso's Friday night game against No. 5 Chesterton is more than just a rivalry matchup. It has greater implications beyond the Duneland Athletic Conference race and The Times Top 10.

It's the Vikings' annual Coaches vs. Cancer night. Since coach Candy Wilson arrived in 2014, Valparaiso has picked one home game per year as a vehicle to support the American Cancer Society.

“This is a big game for us, and that's why we like to put it on this game,” Wilson said. “You try and get your kids to not just focus on basketball a lot of times.”

Specific fundraising strategies vary year to year, but on Friday the Vikings' freshman team will collect donations throughout the night. Valpo will also sell American Cancer Society merchandise for what's expected to be one of the biggest crowds of the season. And there'll be a halftime shooting contest to raise awareness.

Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball (gbk notes)

Valparaiso girls basketball coach Candy Wilson and her team will raise money for the American Cancer Society during Friday's conference matchup with Chesterton.

It's a group effort. Wilson typically gets T-shirts to sell, while this year assistant coach Riley Zimmer helped coordinate with team moms, most notably Julie Douglas — the mother of Vikings senior Sarah Douglas.

Valpo and Chesterton stand in the middle of a tough DAC pack behind No. 1 Crown Point. While the game itself is particularly important for a midseason bout, Valpo hopes to provide more than just a win.

“You try and help with the community, and this is something everyone has an interest in, unfortunately,” Wilson said. “They say that nobody is immune from it and all walks of life face it. We see it every day with the people we work with and our own family members. It sets the basketball aside a little bit but also uses it as a tool to maybe help some people.”

Washington Township's Klinger lighting it up

Washington Township hasn't finished with a winning record in Mike DeHaven's first three years, but senior guard Olivia Klinger is determined to change that.

Klinger has been one of the Region's top volume scorers at 19.9 points per game on an efficient 44% from the field and 37% from 3-point range. She's second among Senators in rebounds and assists, too.

Girls Basketball Sectionals - Washington Township vs. Marquette Catholic (gbk notes)

Washington Township's Olivia Klinger, left, is averaging a team-high 19.9 points per game this season.

The Indiana-Northwest commit is a big reason why Washington is off to a 7-5 start, and staying above that .500 mark to finish her career is one of her goals.

“That is huge, especially since my freshman year was Coach's first year,” Klinger said. “Now us seniors have had him all four years, so we know what he expects and we know what he wants.”

Klinger spends lots of time at the YMCA working on her shot, and DeHaven said she has developed into a highly polished scorer and point guard over her four years. DeHaven praised Klinger's growth through three sometimes-difficult seasons, but also her kindness and quiet leadership.

There's still work to be done, however. Klinger is 176 points away from 1,000 for her career and wants to claim one of the Porter County Conference's top team honors.

“As a team, I think our goal is to definitely win more than one PCC game, for sure," Klinger said. "I think we all want the Kup — that's so big to us.”

