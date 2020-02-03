Girls basketball notes: Lowell meets West Side grad, Louisville star Dana Evans

Chavez said she really wanted to do a team bonding activity ahead of the postseason, and added that the opportunity to meet Evans was the perfect way to close out the regular season. Senior forward Dani Collins is friends with Evans and was able to help set up the brief exchange.

“She gave them a bunch of hugs and high fives and thanked the girls for coming,” Chavez said. “They were so much in awe of her, and she was so generous. Every time we’ve reached out to her, she’s been so willing to meet with the girls. She does amazing things for the girls in the Region.”

Lowell will play Chesterton on Tuesday in the Class 4A Portage Sectional. The Red Devils have won seven of their last eight games and are eyeing their first postseason victory since 2014.

“We’re prepping and doing our research for Chesterton and scouting and doing all of that,” Chavez said. “But I’ve just been telling the girls to leave it out all out on the court and give it all you have.”

Local duo reach milestone



Sara Zabrecky was disappointed to end the regular season in defeat, but Munster’s senior guard still took a moment to appreciate her most recent achievement.

