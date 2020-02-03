Girls basketball notes: Lowell meets West Side grad, Louisville star Dana Evans

When girls basketball is discussed in the Region, it usually doesn’t take long for Dana Evans to be mentioned.
Louisville’s junior guard, who graduated from West Side in 2017, is one of the top players in the country and has the led the No. 5 Cardinals to a 21-1 record. However, her success hasn’t dwindled her humility.
After scoring a team-high 17 points to guide Louisville to an 86-54 road win over Notre Dame last Thursday, she met with the Lowell girls basketball team, which made the trip to the Joyce Center to see her play.
Evans spoke to the Red Devils for a few minutes before reconnecting with countless other friends and family members who were in attendance, but Lowell coach Kelly Chavez believes she still made an invaluable impact on her players.
“To see her at that elite level and dominating was just an eye-opener for these girls, especially because in Dana’s first couple of years at Louisville she was like the sixth man off of the bench,” Chavez said. “But this year, she is their go-to (player). She’s their point guard. She’s the leader on the floor.”
The junior is averaging a team-high 18.7 points and a team-high 4.3 assists per game, while shooting 42.8% from behind the arc and 91.9% at the free-throw line. Evans has raised her scoring average every year of her college career after averaging 35.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 4.8 steals per game as a senior in high school.
Chavez said she really wanted to do a team bonding activity ahead of the postseason, and added that the opportunity to meet Evans was the perfect way to close out the regular season. Senior forward Dani Collins is friends with Evans and was able to help set up the brief exchange.
“She gave them a bunch of hugs and high fives and thanked the girls for coming,” Chavez said. “They were so much in awe of her, and she was so generous. Every time we’ve reached out to her, she’s been so willing to meet with the girls. She does amazing things for the girls in the Region.”
Lowell will play Chesterton on Tuesday in the Class 4A Portage Sectional. The Red Devils have won seven of their last eight games and are eyeing their first postseason victory since 2014.
“We’re prepping and doing our research for Chesterton and scouting and doing all of that,” Chavez said. “But I’ve just been telling the girls to leave it out all out on the court and give it all you have.”
Local duo reach milestone
Sara Zabrecky was disappointed to end the regular season in defeat, but Munster’s senior guard still took a moment to appreciate her most recent achievement.
In a 63-46 road loss against Valparaiso last Thursday, the St. John’s signee scored the 1,000th point of her prep career. Entering the contest, Zabrecky needed 19 points to reach the milestone, and she passed it on a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve always thought about it since my freshman year — getting to 1,000 points — because I always saw upperclassmen getting it,” said Zabrecky, who finished with 20 points against the Vikings. “Just to get it myself and finally accomplish this goal, it’s a great feeling.”
The Mustangs will face West Side on Wednesday in the Class 4A Lake Central Sectional. Zabrecky spent her first three high school seasons with the Indians, but transferred to Munster for her final prep campaign.
She is averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game and was selected as a McDonald’s All American Games nominee in January.
“This season, we hit some bumps in the road, but we’re all excited for sectionals,” Zabrecky said. “We’re all confident that we have a good chance, and we’re just going to see where it takes us.”
Also, Sahara Bee notched the 1,000th point of her high school career in Morgan Twp.’s last regular-season game.
The senior forward scored 12 points in a 58-55 home loss to Merrillville on Thursday but had the chance to acknowledge the achievement with her team and family. Bee is averaging a team-high 12.6 points and a team-high 11.0 rebounds per game and was given a commemorative basketball to recognize the milestone.
Cherokees coach Rick Budka said he is proud of Bee’s leadership not only in basketball but as an overall athlete at the school. The senior, who played as an outside hitter and setter on the volleyball team, was chosen as the Porter County Conference Player of the Year in the fall.
“She’s a fantastic volleyball player, as well,” Budka said. “So, to come off of the volleyball court the past four years and jump right into basketball without having really played a lot of basketball before the season starts and still become a 1,000-point scorer, it just shows you how hard she works.”
Morgan Twp. is hosting a Class A sectional this year and will square off against 21st Century on Friday in its postseason opener. The Cherokees have not lost to a Class A team all year.
“I told them, ‘Don’t get too excited,’” Budka said. “We still have a lot of work to do. … We’ve had a 20-3 season, and coming into our sectional, the one team that everybody wants to beat is Morgan Twp.”