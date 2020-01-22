Girls basketball notes: Merrillville’s Miller breaks all-time steals record

Torri Miller still has one year left in her high school career, but her name is already etched in Merrillville’s history books.
On Tuesday, the Pirates’ tenacious junior guard swiped six steals in a 71-36 home victory against Hobart to break her program’s all-time steals record. Miller has recorded 292 steals over the last three seasons and passed former Indiana All-Star and 2012 graduate Raveen Murray, who held the previous record with 288 steals during her prep career.
After the win, Merrillville coach Amy Govert commemorated the milestone by presenting Miller with a framed picture of herself going for a steal beside the number 289.
“I told her, ‘This is something we need to acknowledge,’” Govert said. “It’s an amazing accomplishment, especially with all of the fantastic guards we’ve had. And so I said, ‘Torri!’ and her eyes got really big, and she was shocked. She had no idea.”
Miller also broke her own single-season steals record against the Brickies, eclipsing the 108 steals she had last year. The junior is up to 110 steals this season and holds the Pirates’ single-game record with 13 steals, as well.
“Torri absolutely loves defense," Govert said. "She starts everything for us. She's always getting a hand on the ball for deflections that even lead to steals for other people when she's not getting steals. I love her effort. She’s just the Energizer Bunny out there.”
Carrothers returns, Stoddard steps up
Jessica Carrothers was going for a rebound in the first quarter of a 52-33 win over Munster on Jan. 14 but landed on an opponent’s foot and fell to the floor in agony.
Crown Point’s home crowd went silent.
The Bulldogs’ star guard was carried off of the court and did not return, and an X-ray the following morning revealed that she had a severe right ankle sprain. Her coaches and teammates expected the sophomore to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.
However, by the team’s next game against Merrillville on Saturday, Carrothers was in the starting lineup and ready to play. In limited action, she scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting to help Crown Point earn an 85-47 Duneland Athletic Conference home victory.
“Our medical staff cleared her and reassured me that she could not do any further damage and that she was good to go,” Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said. “She really wanted to play and felt good about her ankle. So about three minutes before we came out for warmups, they convinced me that we were alright, and I felt good about putting her out there.”
Since Carrothers didn’t play her usual minutes, it opened up more opportunities for other players. Sophomore Lilly Stoddard took full advantage.
The 6-foot-3 forward scored a career-high 27 points and made 12 of her 15 shot attempts. She also recorded nine rebounds, five blocks, one steal and one assist.
Stoddard followed up her strong performance against the Pirates with another solid outing against Kankakee Valley on Tuesday. The sophomore had 12 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, one steal and one block to help Crown Point pick up a 63-34 road victory and notch its 45th straight regular season win.
“She’s been outstanding,” Seibert said. “Running the floor, finishing around the rim, hitting jump shots. Obviously what she does so much for us is block shots and alter shots, too. And then to see her offensive game come along with her defense, we always knew she had it in her.”
Lowell wins Culver Academy tourney
Kelly Chavez is in her fourth season as Lowell’s girls basketball coach, and the team is having its best campaign during her tenure.
In her first three years, the Red Devils posted a combined record of 22-48. On Saturday, they won the Culver Academy tournament to secure their first winning season since the 2013-14 campaign. Lowell defeated the host Eagles 54-45 in the first round and beat Indianapolis HomeSchool 41-26 for the championship.
The Red Devils also downed Whiting 49-30 on the road Tuesday to earn their sixth straight win.
“What I’ve really liked so far from this stretch that we’ve had is that we’ve really come together as a team,” Chavez said. “It’s been more about team play. Everyone is really unselfish with the ball. A lot of the things we’ve been correcting at practice are finally starting to come together on the court.”
Sophomore guard Kaylee Chavez, who is also Kelly Chavez’ daughter, is averaging a team-high 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. While she directs things in the backcourt, Tori Langen guides Lowell in the post. The 5-9 senior forward is averaging 7.6 points and a team-high 4.8 rebounds per game.
Ferngren keeps moving for Valpo
Aleah Ferngren doesn’t stop moving. It isn’t in her nature.
The Valparaiso senior hasn’t had a relaxing day in four years, if not longer. While a break is coming in a few months once graduate hits, Ferngren, a three-sport star for the Vikings, is still savoring the chaos for the time being.
Ferngren scored five goals and had eight assists for the Valparaiso soccer program last fall and she’ll wrap up her high school career with her final tennis season this spring. In the middle comes basketball, Ferngren’s favorite sport.
“I’m the most competitive when it comes to basketball,” Ferngren said. “I’ve been playing basketball my entire life. I’ve grown up on the basketball court.”
Ferngren’s competitive spirit is legendary around the Valparaiso basketball program. Coach Candy Wilson has seen it first hand, notably off the court when she and Ferngren exchange fun pranks with each other throughout the year.
“Plain and simple, she doesn’t like to lose,” Wilson said. “When we were at our team camp last summer, we’d prank each other and it would kill her inside if I got her with one and it would eat at her until she could get me back. She hates losing more than she likes winning.”
The senior has lead the Vikings to a 12-8 record this season, including wins in six of the last eight games. Ferngren leads Valparaiso in points (11.4), assists (2.5) and steals (3.0) this season and she is shooting 41 percent from the 3-point line.
“It’s been our senior energy this season that has helped,” Ferngren said. “We know that our games together are running down. We’re enjoying each opportunity that we have out there.”