Girls basketball notes: Merrillville’s Miller breaks all-time steals record

Torri Miller still has one year left in her high school career, but her name is already etched in Merrillville’s history books.

On Tuesday, the Pirates’ tenacious junior guard swiped six steals in a 71-36 home victory against Hobart to break her program’s all-time steals record. Miller has recorded 292 steals over the last three seasons and passed former Indiana All-Star and 2012 graduate Raveen Murray, who held the previous record with 288 steals during her prep career.

After the win, Merrillville coach Amy Govert commemorated the milestone by presenting Miller with a framed picture of herself going for a steal beside the number 289.

“I told her, ‘This is something we need to acknowledge,’” Govert said. “It’s an amazing accomplishment, especially with all of the fantastic guards we’ve had. And so I said, ‘Torri!’ and her eyes got really big, and she was shocked. She had no idea.”

Miller also broke her own single-season steals record against the Brickies, eclipsing the 108 steals she had last year. The junior is up to 110 steals this season and holds the Pirates’ single-game record with 13 steals, as well.