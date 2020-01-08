Ryin Ott knew that her role would naturally expand this season after her older sister Riley graduated from LaPorte and moved on to play at Purdue Fort Wayne.
While it might have been expected that Ott would pick up where her sister left off as LaPorte’s leading scorer, the junior forward had other ideas.
“I’ve never been much about the stats,” Ott said. “I’m not someone that is going to show off or be selfish. I’ve taken on a bigger role as a leader this season, and I’ve grown into more of a role model for the younger players.”
It’s not as if Ott isn’t a dynamic scorer. The junior is averaging 15.5 points this year while shooting 45% from the field. Those numbers fall in line with the 15.6 points and 43% she shot as a sophomore that helped land her on the radar of a handful of mid-majors programs in the Midwest.
“Ryin cares about making her teammates better,” LaPorte coach Rob Walker said. “That’s what drives her. When you have a kid that thinks like that and is unselfish, then everyone else has a tendency to play like that.”
Ott has taken a backseat in the scoring load this season to senior Nyla Asad. Primarily a role player for her first three years on varsity, Asad has jumped up from 5.8 points to 18.4 points per game since last season. With every dominant game that Asad produces, Ott is right there cheering her on.
“She’s as excited as everybody else and that just shows what kind of person she is,” Walker said. “When we need Ryin to score, she will get the job done. She does a lot for us.”
In addition to taking on more of a leadership role, this season has been an adjustment as it is the first time Ott has lived apart from her sister. Riley is third on the Mastadons with 9.0 points per game and has nine starts this season.
“I thought it was going to be a lot harder, but we still get to talk every day,” Ott said. “I’ve been to a bunch of her games, and she’s been back home a few times.”
Ott currently holds offers from Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Youngstown State and Purdue Fort Wayne as well as several other Division II programs. While there remains a chance that she could reunite with Riley in college, Ott isn’t rushing into anything just yet.
“I’m thinking about (making a college decision) in the spring or maybe in the summer (after AAU basketball),” Ott said. “I was nervous about the whole process at first, but I’ve talked to some coaches and they told me not to worry (about stats) or having a bad game.”
The Slicers are 11-4 this season and coming off a victory in the Valparaiso Holiday tournament. Ott attributes LaPorte’s success to good teamwork and a good work ethic, something she is leading with by example.
“We’ve had good practices lately, and I think that helps a lot,” Ott said. “We’re having fun, and I think we can go pretty far with how we’re playing.”
Donald, Nestich guide Hobart
Asia Donald scored a game-high 23 points to lead Hobart to a 49-26 victory over Morton on Tuesday night, which marked the second 20-point game of the freshman's budding prep career.
She also nailed two 3-pointers, and Brickies coach Tim Feddeler said she has been a crucial part of his program's turnaround. Over the past two seasons, Feddeler's first two years at the helm, Hobart posted a combined record of 7-40.
This season, the Brickies are 8-8, and Donald is averaging a team-high 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
"She gets most of her points at the basket because she's just extremely quick," Feddeler said. "When she gets the ball in transition and turns it on, there aren't many girls that can keep up with her and stop her from getting to the basket."
Feddeler also heaped praise on Grace Nestich, who is averaging 9.3 points and 3.1 steals per game. The senior guard is one of the team's main ball-handlers and perimeter defenders.
"She has really taken on a leadership role for us, the last two years especially," Feddeler said. "I'm sure all kids want to score the basketball more, but she just does a great job of getting everyone else involved."
Kankakee Valley raises money for cancer
Doug Nelson wants his players to understand that there is more to life than basketball, and Thursday's home matchup with North Judson is another example of that.
Kankakee Valley is hoping to snap its two-game losing streak, but the Kougars are also raising money for the American Cancer Society as a part of their Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers campaign.
"I think all of us in some way, shape or form have been affected by cancer," Nelson said. "My mother-in-law passed away from cancer, my brother passed away of cancer. It's just an opportunity for the kids to give back to the community and understand that it's not just about the next game."
Basketball-wise, Kankakee Valley (11-6) has had its ups and downs after graduating a strong senior class, which won four straight Northwest Crossroads Conference titles and went undefeated in conference play during that span.
Freshman guard Lilly Toppen has emerged as the Kougars' leading scorer at 10.6 points per game and has scored in double figures in 11 of the team's 17 games.
"We lost about 82% of our scoring, which was pretty substantial," Nelson said. "But I thought we had some kids that could come in and step up."