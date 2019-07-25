Crown Point is poised to be one of the top girls basketball teams in the Region and potentially the state for the 2019-20 season, and the Bulldogs’ wealth of talent hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and IHSAA held its annual Girls Underclass Showcase on July 15, and of the 120 girls who attended, Crown Point had the most players selected for the event. Sophomores Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard, junior Alyna Santiago and senior Abby Stoddard were all present at Ben Davis along with other notable players in Indiana.
Santiago said she learned a lot during the one-day camp, which included drills and scrimmages, and she thinks the experience was even better with her teammates beside her.
“We played against some really good girls there,” Santiago said. “It was really cool to see the style of basketball that they play. There were a bunch of girls from around the state.”
Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert believes the experience was beneficial for Carrothers, who averaged a team-high 21.6 points per game during her freshman campaign, and the Stoddard sisters, who are both being recruited by Division I programs. He also emphasized the importance of Santiago having an opportunity to grow, as well.
“She is one of, if not the best, defender in the area and really the heart and soul of our team,” Seibert said. “Everything we do, offensively and defensively, stems from her tenacity. She’s kind of our leader on the court with how hard she plays and how she competes every day. It’s been great to see her development.”
Andrean’s Schutz embraces leadership role: When Julia Schutz discussed the Showcase with her coach, Tony Scheub, the main thing she brought up was speed.
Andrean’s second-leading scorer from last season, behind Karli Miller, had rarely seen the athleticism that was on display at Ben Davis. It was a challenge for her to keep up, and Scheub was thrilled that she was able to compete against several girls who will continue their careers in college.
“She told me, ‘I can’t believe how fast they play and how confident they play,’” Scheub said. “And I think that was great for her to see because she’s capable of that. I think she just needed to put herself in that position.”
Schutz averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore, and she expects for her workload to increase with the departure of Miller, who finished her career with 1,010 points. Miller became just the second girls basketball player in Andrean history to eclipse 1,000 points, and Schutz said she plans to build on everything she learned from her former teammate.
“I’m definitely trying to help the new kids a lot, and I know that I have to step up my game on offense to make up for Karli leaving,” Schutz said. “Going to a place like (the showcase) and being around all these great players just teaches you how pick up your game and standout.”
Lake Station’s Austin prepares for big year: Rudy Chabes has coached Taylor Austin since she was in third grade.
Lake Station’s standout guard, who has already eclipsed 1,000 points in two seasons, used to play AAU basketball under Chabes when he was the coach of the Lady Region Elite. However, now that he’s entering his first year with the Eagles, he can no longer work with her during the summer.
The IHSAA prohibits high school coaches from working with travel teams, but that hasn’t stopped Chabes from keeping a close eye on one of the highest scorers in the Region. He had a chance to see Austin compete in the Showcase, and he anticipates that her selection to the marquee camp is only the beginning of what will be a remarkable junior campaign.
“This is her team, and this is a big year for her, especially for college,” Chabes said. “I think she is a Division I prospect for sure, and I just told her that the most important thing this year is to be a leader. That’s what we’re going for, and this is going to be her year. I guarantee you.”
According to Chabes, he’s coached Austin in over 500 games, and he’s excited to take the next step in their journey together. He said he really enjoyed watching her compete at Ben Davis and that the event also allowed Austin to reconnect with some familiar faces.
“She was playing with about five of her former teammates from the third grade,” Chabes said. “It was like we had a reunion. She played great, and she’s definitely an Indiana Junior All-Star candidate.”
Other Region participants: Several other local players were at the event, including Sahara Bee (Morgan Township), Courtney Blakely and Rose Fuentes (Bishop Noll), Kristen Cravens (Portage), Aleena Mongerie (Munster), Ryin Ott (LaPorte), Dash Shaw (West Side), Trinity Thompson (Michigan City) and Sara Zabrecky (Lake Central).