Westville couldn't have asked for a better first month of the season.
The Blackhawks started the season 10-0, racking up six road wins and four weeks' worth of memories in the process. Their impressive season-starting streak might have ended Tuesday in a 50-32 loss to Kouts, but coach John Marshall is still proud of his team.
“I knew it was gonna be a rough game,” Marshall said. “We don't match up very well with them. But on the run, we've had a lot of fun with it. Obviously the girls were disappointed. … I told them, 'There's a lot of teams that would love to be 10-1, and our conference is wide-open.'”
Westville plays small — very small. Senior forward Sarah Weston is the Blackhawks' tallest player in the rotation at 5-foot-9, but they've made up for it with skill and quickness. Four Blackhawks average double figures in scoring: including Weston (13.7 ppg) and her sister, Grace (10.7), Nicole Albers (13.0) and Peyton Rodgers (10.7).
The Blackhawks shoot 34% from 3-point range, and Albers is among the Region's top outside shooters so far at 48%. Marshall, who has returned to Westville for one year after a previous stint with the Blackhawks from 2000-2011, has instilled in players the need to stay confident and continue playing their game rather than shying away from good shots if they're slumping.
Westville couldn't survive a cold shooting night against the much bigger Fillies, which gave Marshall the chance to highlight a teaching moment. It's one game out of at least 21 in the regular season, and the Blackhawks are still alive for the Porter County Conference round-robin title.
“I told the girls afterward, that's the way it goes,” Marshall said. “Some days you play better than others, and sometimes teams make you play the way you don't want to play. That's what good teams do. … We move on.”
Chesterton looking good in DAC
Entering the season, Chesterton coach Jack Campbell felt his team could thrive with two point guards leading the offense. So far, so good for the No. 4 Trojans, who were 7-1 as of Wednesday and host No. 3 Portage on Friday with a chance to start 3-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
“Pretty good team chemistry,” Campbell said. “We've had different kids step up as far as scoring, defending, rebounding and so on.”
Senior guard Ashley Craycraft continues to lead Chesterton with 14 points per game, but sophomore Carley Balas has stepped up and junior Nalani Malackowski leads the team with 3.3 assists per game. The Trojans are scoring over 10 points per game more than last year, and they're 5-0 on the road.
Campbell pointed to the 2019 World Series as a reason home vs. away performance is overrated, but he's more broadly happy with the versatility the Trojans have shown so far. As a result, opponents can't sit on Craycraft anymore.
“The majority of time, the ball is in Ashley's hands, but at any point — I think our last game, Nalani probably handled the ball as much as Ashley did,” Campbell said. “A lot of times you try to cut the head off the snake and keep the ball out of somebody's hands, and we have other people besides (Craycraft) that can step up here.”
Calumet gets back on track
Samantha Stull knew that if Calumet lost, her team would be in for some running.
Warriors coach Trevor Borom challenged his senior point guard and her teammates to snap their three-game losing streak Monday against Bowman or else they’d be subject to additional conditioning.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
His lighthearted threat paid off with a 52-40 road victory over the Eagles to push the team back above .500 (4-3).
“We just rallied together,” Borom said. “Once you make a few good plays that becomes contagious.”
Stull led the way and tied fellow senior Micaiah Walton for a team-high 11 points and also dished out a handful of dazzling assists. Following a no-look pass to Walton for a layup late in the fourth quarter, Stull trotted back down the court while pointing to her teammates on the bench and celebrating.
“I’ll shoot when I feel comfortable, but most of the time I like getting assists,” Stull said. “I love throwing dime passes, and I know I can count on my teammates to put them in the basket, too.”
Walton said she enjoys having Stull on her team because she approaches the game with a lot of emotion and passion. Whether Calumet is winning or losing, her energy remains at a high level.
“I love playing with her,” Walton said. “She has really good IQ when it comes to playing on the court. She’s not selfish at all.”
Lake Station’s Gause steps up
Taylor Austin is Lake Station’s undisputed leader, but coming into the season Eagles coach Rudy Chabes expected her supporting cast to be stronger than it has been in years past.
The sophomore guard is still pacing the team with 20.4 points per game and has guided her squad to a 6-2 record. However, the program’s early success doesn’t fully rest on her shoulders.
Freshman guard Nasiya Gause has done her part, as well.
She is averaging 14.6 points per game, and Chabes had nothing but praise for how the freshman has handled her first varsity action.
“Si Si has held her own very well,” Chabes said. “She’s very consistent. A lot of times, teams will try to box-in-one or double-team Taylor, and (Gause) is making other teams pay. She’s really stepped up in her role, and she’s earned it.”
More than anything, Chabes added that Gause is just happy to play. Last year as an eighth grader at Eggers Middle School in Hammond, she was forced to sit out after helping her team build big leads. The rule, allowing opposing teams to bench their opponent's best player after mounting a 20-point lead, is to make sure the score doesn’t become too embarrassing.
But now, Gause can stay out on the court for as long as she wants to contribute to her squad.
“She couldn’t play until the lead dropped back down,” Chabes said with a laugh. “So I know she’s happy to get away from that.”
Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.
