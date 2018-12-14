Big picture: Riley and Ryin Ott combined for 30 points as the LaPorte girls basketball team picked up a 57-48 road Duneland Athletic Conference victory over Portage on Friday night.
Riley Ott scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as the Slicers jumped out to a 32-15 halftime lead.
Turning point: Leading by six after the first quarter, the Slicers began pressing on defense and pushing the ball ahead in transition after defensive rebounds. The Slicers outscored Portage 18-7 in the second quarter as all five LaPorte starters scored in the frame.
LaPorte player of the game: Ryin Ott - The sophomore had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Slicers to go along with two assists. The 5-foot-11 forward knocked down all three of her 3-point attempts.
Portage player of the game: Junior forward Kristen Cravens - She connected on five 3-pointers to lead the Indians with 15 points. Cravens added two rebounds and an assist.
Beyond the box score: The Slicers pushed the ball inside throughout the night while the Indians often settled for 3-pointers. LaPorte took 12 shots inside the 3-point line in the first quarter while Portage took just two. The Slicers took 34 of their 45 shots inside the 3-point line while the Indians took 24 of their 41 shots from the perimeter.
Quote: "Our pressure coupled with our unselfish play from our guards really was the difference in the second quarter. We've got some quickness getting out in transition and the pressure worked well. It was really the first time we've done that this year," LaPorte coach Rob Walker said.
Up next: LaPorte (8-3) at North Judson (9-0), 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Portage (4-7) at Munster (7-5) 7 p.m. Saturday.