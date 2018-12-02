PORTER TWP. — Following Friday's win over Washington Twp. in a home Porter County Conference game, Boone Grove seniors Kate and Madie Pfister sprinted off the court for a quick wardrobe alteration.
The twin sisters grabbed a sash, threw it over their uniforms and took their places in line as members of Boone Grove’s homecoming court. Moments later the Pfisters were announced, each standing on one side of boys basketball player, and eventual king, Erik Buth. Neither Kate nor Madie Pfister were named queen, but it wasn’t without trying.
“I voted for Kate,” said Madie Pfister, only to find out that her sister was late in getting to the voting booth and wasn’t able to cast a vote. “That would’ve been the one vote that I needed to win!”
Jokes and laughter are a common occurrence when the Pfister sisters are together. The two spend a fair amount of time playing basketball against one another, but the games almost always end the same way — in laughter.
“We’re just so equal with one another,” Kate Pfister said. “When we compete, we get so mad at each other, then we just start laughing uncontrollably. It’s always funny when we compete against each other.”
It’s no laughing matter when Kate and Madie Pfister step on the court for the Wolves. They take their competitive nature to the opponent in similar ways. Kate Pfister leads Boone Grove with 99 points through the first nine games of the season while Madie Pfister has 98. They are both averaging 3.5 steals per game and each have 19 assists.
“They’ve turned into real players for us,” Boone Grove coach Linda Eleftheri said. “They give it their best each and every time they step on the floor. They are very tight with each other and they are incredibly competitive in everything they do.”
The Pfister sisters were excellent secondary players for the Wolves last season when playing behind established seniors Rachel Wilkening, Angela Casanova and McKenzie Cantwell. This season Kate and Madie Pfister have seen their responsibilities rise in the program and they have been up for the challenge in the eyes of their coach.
“I keep telling our younger players that they need to take advantage of playing with and against Kate and Madie,” Eleftheri said. “They are very successful players and they make everyone around them better.”
They also make each other better. Madie Pfister is quick to compliment her sister's ability to drive the lane and be aggressive while Kate Pfister praises her sister's ability to get her teammates involved with assists, or what the two call “pretty plays.”
“We know what each other wants to do on the court,” Kate Pfister said. “We’ve been playing basketball with each other for a long time. We know where the other one is going to be whenever we’re out there.”
Their time together may be coming to an end on the court. The sisters have had a little bit of interest from schools at the next level, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll play basketball beyond their final season with the Wolves. Unless they decided to meet up again in the backyard for some friendly competition and a few laughs.