A polar vortex has caused record-low temperatures and shut down several schools around the Region, but with the biggest girls basketball games of the season coming up, practice has still been in session.
The Crown Point girls basketball team finished the regular season a perfect 23-0 and was scheduled to play Lowell in the opening round of the Class 4A Lowell sectional Wednesday; however, the game — and every other sectional game involving a Region team — was postponed because of the extreme cold.
Crown Point will finally open postseason play at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Lowell, and Bulldogs coach Chris Seibert said he is thankful his team was still able to prepare.
"We did not practice on Wednesday with the extreme temperatures,” Seibert said. “But every other day we practiced and just tried to treat it as normal as possible. We went through the scouting report, watched film and just did things that we normally do.”
When a school doesn't have class because of the weather, it is up to the individual school to decide whether its teams can practice, according to an IHSAA spokesperson.
Freshman Jessica Carrothers has emerged as Crown Point’s leader and will make her postseason debut against the Red Devils. She leads the team in scoring at 22.0 points per game and also averages 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.9 steals. She also leads the team in assists and steals.
Seibert said continuing practice has helped Carrothers and the rest of the team stay in rhythm but added that if anyone needed a few more practices to help calm their nerves, it was him.
After finishing the regular season unblemished, Seibert said he is very aware of how talented this year’s team is and the potential it has moving forward. The Bulldogs have already accomplished one of their goals — winning the Duneland Athletic Conference title — and are looking to reach others.
“I know our kids are really excited to get out there for sectionals,” Seibert said. “This is kind of what we’ve prepared for all year to get to this point. To be playing our best basketball, with a chance to cut down nets, and walk up the ladder is pretty special, so we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Kankakee Valley, which ended the regular season with its fourth straight Northwest Crossroads Conference title, has taken a similar approach in recent days.
Coach Doug Nelson felt it was important to keep his players active heading into the Kougars' sectional matchup with Valparaiso at 5 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional. The game had been scheduled for Tuesday.
Nelson said his team practiced Tuesday and Thursday for 1.5 hours per day to get ready for the Vikings, as Kankakee Valley tries to win back-to-back sectional championships.
“We’re worried about us and our fundamentals,” Nelson said. “And making sure we’re in shape and shooting the ball a bit, putting the ball in the basket, just the little things. Coaches have a tendency to overthink things, and we just try to keep things as normal as possible.”
West Side is coming off a regular season filled with highs and lows. The Cougars have a 17-7 record in Shanee’ Butler's first campaign as head coach and won their first eight games, but they ended the season with a 30-point loss to Michigan City.
Heading into its sectional-opener against Lighthouse at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Butler held two-hour practices every day except Wednesday to help her squad remain focused on the postseason.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play Tuesday in the Class 3A Griffith Sectional.
“If I gave them the entire week off, or a couple days off, that would be too much for them, because nowadays all they do is play videos games,” Butler said with a laugh. “It’s important that I make sure I have them in the gym and we stay consistent. That way we’re ready at all times.”