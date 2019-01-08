LAPORTE — Rob Walker doesn’t hide his emotions when he coaches the LaPorte girls basketball team.
In fact, his style is the complete opposite. He yells, he waves and at one point during Tuesday night’s nonconference home game against Plymouth, it appeared that he even wanted to join his team on defense.
The Slicers came out in a zone press to pressure the Pilgrims, and in the midst of imploring his team to rotate and clog up the passing lanes, Walker crept closer to the court and got down in his own defensive stance — physically showing his team what he wanted them to do.
“I didn’t know I was doing that,” Walker said with a laugh. “We got a lot of quick, athletic guards. … And sometimes I’m not happy when they don’t get low in their stance. When we get low, we can really disrupt teams.”
And that’s exactly what LaPorte did during its 65-51 victory over Plymouth. The Times No. 7 Slicers (13-5) forced the Pilgrims into numerous turnovers and used their opponents’ miscues to spark their own offense in the wire-to-wire victory.
Riley Ott led all scorers with 29 points, while shooting 9 of 14 from the field. She drained a game-high four 3-pointers. The senior also made 7 of her 8 free-throw attempts and erupted for 10 points in the first quarter, highlighted by a coast-to-coast bucket to give LaPorte a 17-10 lead.
After trying to throw a cross-court pass, Ott was picked off by Plymouth’s Claire Tanner. The junior drove the other way for what appeared to be an uncontested layup. But, Ott chased her down, and at the last moment, stripped the ball away from her and started a fast break of her own.
Instead of opting for another pass, the Slicers’ leading scorer weaved her way through multiple defenders, before finishing off her drive with a left-handed scoop layup.
“I think I’ve always been raised that way,” Ott said about not giving up after her turnover. “My dad’s a hard worker. My mom’s a hard worker, so just putting in the effort and giving everything you have has kind of just been born into me.”
Plymouth tried to apply some pressure of its own with a zone press, but as LaPorte’s primary ball-handler, Ott was rarely ratted and helped her team pick apart the Pilgrims. The senior only committed one turnover and dished a handful of assists, and two of them were to her younger sister.
Ryin Ott, Riley's younger sister, was Slicers’ second-leading scorer with 16 points. She knocked down three 3-pointers of her own and also made 3 of 4 free-throw attempts, but her presence wasn’t just felt on the offensive end.
The sophomore stands 5-foot-11 — five inches taller than her sister — and is the tallest player on LaPorte’s roster. Walker described her as a sneaky rebounder. Against Plymouth, she pounded the glass to secure several rebounds.
“I was just coming out with a lot of effort and intensity,” Ryin Ott said. “I want to average a double-double, so I’ve been trying to get my points and rebounds up.”
Riley Ott said she and her sister have been building their chemistry ever since they were young — playing each other one-on-one and competing in two-on-two games whenever their younger cousins wanted to join in — and she hopes it pays off in her final prep season.
“We want to get past regionals,” Riley Ott said. “We want to make it further than that. ... Every year I’ve been here, we’ve been beaten out in either sectional or regionals, so our goal is to get past regionals and see where we go from there.”